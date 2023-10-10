Solar Eclipse 2023 on October 14: Will 'Ring of Fire' be visible in India? Know details and where to watch Surya Grahan

There is good news for skywatchers this month, as soon we will witness a thrilling astronomical experience in our skies. The celestial event - an Annular Solar Eclipse - will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Often called the 'Ring of Fire', will be visible across most of the Americas for the first time since 2012. The phenomenon happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, concealing the Sun partially and leaving a dazzling ring or annulus visible. This Eclipse is also called a 'Ring of Fire' because of the distinctive shape of the Sun caused by the Moon partially blocking it. Scroll through to know if you can witness the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14 if you live in India.

Can you witness the Annular Solar Eclipse if you live in India?

An Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14 will not be visible in India. People in the Western Hemisphere can experience this Eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, it will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas. It then passes over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Elsewhere in the Americas - from Alaska to Argentina - a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible.

Meanwhile, this is the last Annular solar Eclipse that will be visible from the US until June 21, 2039.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time:

Date: October 14, Saturday

According to NASA, the Annular Solar Eclipse starts at one location and ends at another. It begins in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and ends in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT).

How do Solar Eclipse occur?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. It temporarily blocks the Sun's light, forming a black shadow. During a Solar Eclipse, even though the Moon is much smaller than the Sun because it is just the correct distance away from Earth, the Moon can block the Sun's light from Earth's perspective.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Since the Moon is farther from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not cover the star to form a ring around it. Lastly, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an Annular Solar Eclipse without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!