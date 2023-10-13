Solar Eclipse 2023: When and where to watch rare Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse on October 14; how to see Surya Grahan LIVE

Skywatchers are in for a treat this month as a spectacular Solar Eclipse will be visible this weekend. Also known as Ring Of Fire or Annular Solar Eclipse, the rare astronomical phenomenon will fall on Saturday, October 14, the same day as Mahalaya - which marks the beginning of Debi Paksha and is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before the Durga Puja. The Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire will be visible across the Americas. Though Indians will not be able to witness the astronomical event physically, there are other options to enjoy the Solar Eclipse. Scroll through to find out when, where and how to watch the rare Annular Solar Eclipse. An Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire will appear on October 14, Saturday. (AP)

When and where to watch Surya Grahan on October 14

A Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. However, when the Moon is at its farthest point from the Earth, at the correct distance, it is too small to cover the Sun completely and forms a ring around it from Earth's perspective. This occurrence is known as an Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire. The same phenomenon is expected on October 14, 2023.

Mitzi Adams, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center​ Heliophysics and Planetary Science Branch Assistant Chief, said in a statement, on the NASA website, "It is like nothing you've ever experienced before. It's sort of like somebody puts a bowl on top of Earth right above where you're standing. In the middle of the day, it gets darker, but you can still see light around the rim."

Though the Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire is not visible in India, people in the Western Hemisphere can experience this Eclipse. It will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas, passing over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Meanwhile, a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible from Alaska to Argentina.

How to watch Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire LIVE

It is never safe to watch an Annular Solar Eclipse with the naked eye. One should always use specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing. Moreover, watching the Eclipse with a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter will instantly cause severe eye injury.

Meanwhile, the start of a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible at 8:06 am PT. The period of Annularity, when the Ring Of Fire is visible, will last around five minutes. The maximum coverage will happen at 9:18 am PT. You can watch when the Solar Eclipse will be in your area and what you'll be able to see at the Great American Eclipse website and TimeandDate.com. You can also watch it LIVE on NASA's live stream at 11:30 am ET (9:00 pm IST) on Eclipse Day. Click here.

