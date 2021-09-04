Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Teachers’ Day 2021: Date, history, significance and celebration in India
festivals

Teachers’ Day 2021: Date, history, significance and celebration in India

Teachers’ Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about the date, history, significance and celebration of Shikshak Divas in India
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Teachers’ Day 2021: Date, history, significance and celebration in India(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)

From giving us a purpose to setting us up as successful citizens of the world, teachers inspire in us a drive to do well and succeed in life and to recognise this hard work of our mentors and gurus, Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas is celebrated in India with great pomp and show. World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5, but every country celebrates the day on different dates.

In India, it is marked on the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan who was the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and also a highly-respected teacher, philosopher and prolific statesman. Dr Radhakrishnan went on to become the second President of India (1962-1967) and was of the opinion that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”

Date:

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country’s former President, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

History and significance:

When Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr Radhakrishnan instead made a request of them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to the society.

RELATED STORIES

Ever since then, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions. Students put on performances, dances and host elaborate shows for their most-loved teachers.

Celebrations:

For school students, the day means getting roses, chocolates, gifts including handmade cards to profess their affection for their favourite teachers. For senior students, Teacher’s Day is one of role reversal and celebration.

Last year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the schools and colleges were shut and the annual celebrations at schools were replaced with virtual ones. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a threat of Delta variant spreading, many schools continue to operate their online classes.

Hence, virtual wishes and greetings are a perfect way to tell your teachers you love and cherish them, even if you are no longer a school-college going student. This is because teachers are the bedrock upon which any quality education is built and they are perhaps the few people in our lives who rejoice when we, their student, outdo them.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india teachers day happy teachers day national teachers day teachers day celebration
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, images to share with family and friends

Jammu Kite Festival marks 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav', 75th Independence Day

Gujarat relaxes Covid-19 curbs for Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals. Check details

Kajari Teej 2021: Read all about the date, time and significance of Badi Teej
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP