Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way
festivals

The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way

The She Age awards, by HT City, Hindustan Times and Bhutani Grandthum, raise a toast to fearless women from different walks of life. These leaders have had phenomenal journeys, which are living examples of grit and determination!
The She Age awards celebrate women who have amazing leadership skills. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHenna Rakheja, New Delhi

It is no longer his-story. It is The She Age where women are paving the way for themselves, alongside empowering and inspiring others to rise and shine. In today’s world, women are not just standing out but shattering the glass ceiling, in almost every sphere imaginable.

The She Age by HT City, Hindustan Times and Bhutani Grandthum will honour this fearless spirit of incredible female personalities, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The She Age: Honouring women who lead the way

From taking the lead in the world of showbiz to reigning the board room in the business world, ‘She’ is doing it all. And it is time to recognise and celebrate her work, which has been extraordinary in her respective field.

RELATED STORIES

Their incredible tales exude leadership, courage and a strong will to exceed in whatever they take up. And exhibiting these skills, along the way some have made a difference in the society whereas some others have even won laurels for the country.

As we celebrate the awardees and their inspirational journeys, watch this space for more in the days to come.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP