Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Will it be visible in India? These cities will see blood moon on May 15-May 16

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: The first of the two total lunar eclipses this year will be seen in many parts of the world on May 15-May 16 while yet another opportunity for the skygazers to marvel at the blood moon will be later this year, on November 8, 2022. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the moon blocking Sun's rays from lighting up the moon. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within umbra, the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. The other types of lunar eclipse are penumbral lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and a relatively rare type of lunar eclipse called central lunar eclipse. (Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, timings, how to watch and all you need to know about the Chandra Grahan)

Will this lunar eclipse be visible in India?

No, the eclipse will not be seen in India as per timeanddate.com since the moon is below the horizon during this eclipse. It will start at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 PM.

While the eclipse will not be visible in India, you can still watch it as NASA will be livestreaming it on its YouTube channel.

Which parts of the world can see the total lunar eclipse

According to NASA website, the eastern half of the United States and all of South America will have the opportunity to see every stage of the lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible in much of Africa, western Europe, Central and South America, and most of North America.

According to timeanddate.com, total eclipse will be visible from Rome, New York, Brussels, Guatemala City, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Havana, Chicago, Johannesburg, Mexico City, Lagos, Detroit, Madrid, San Francisco, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Washington DC, Lisbon among others while Ankara, Budapest, Cairo, Athenes, Honolul are the cities where partial eclipse will be visible.

First eclipse of the year was on April 30, 2022, a partial solar eclipse. A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse.