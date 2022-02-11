Valentine's Week 2022: How to know if someone is interested in you

Valentine's Week 2022: The week of love is here. This week – February 7 to February 14 – is celebrated internationally as the most romantic week of the year. All over the world. The Valentines week is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp, grandeur, and expressions of love. This is the time when people express and confess to their beloved how much they love each other and that they are ready to go all in and commit to the relationship.

However, love and relationships all start with the tingling feeling in your chest, the sweaty hands of anticipation, the rush in the heart and the thumping of the heart when you see the one you love near to you. The urge to let them know how you feel, the fear of being rejected, and also the overwhelming feeling of falling in love creates a mixed bag of emotions in the heart. But how to get to know if someone is interested in you? We have laid down a few pointers below:

Watch how they look at you: Eyes say it all in love – this is absolutely true. Especially the people who love you will have a different way of creating eye contact. They may look at you a little longer, or when both of your eyes meet, they may have the feeling of getting caught.

Pay attention to their body language when they are around you: People in love have the overwhelming urge to be physically near to their beloved. As you pass by them, watch how their body language change. A soft brush on your hands or a general way of touching your back while they pass you can be a way of letting you know that they are interested in you.

Sometimes they can play hard to get: People who want to be with you can sometimes play a little hard to get. They may leave your messages at seen or wait for you to text first. All of these expressions can be a way to let you know about their emotions.

They will notice the small things about you: A random haircut, a bright dress, or a change in your tone when you talk – these small changes can be observed by the ones who are interested in you. Watch them appreciate your small changes.

They will put effort to spend more time with you: People who are interested in you will go out of their way to spend more extra time with you – perhaps just with you.