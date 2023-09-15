Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Shubh muhurat, rituals and puja timings

Vishwakarma Jayanti also known as 'Bhadra Sankranti' or 'Kanya Sankranti' is a day in honour of the Hindu god and celestial architect Vishwakarma. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is often observed between September 16 and 18, which is the last day of the Indian month of Bhado. The auspicious day of Lord Vishwakarma this year will be observed on Sunday, September 17. The occasion is mostly observed in industrial settings, often on the shop floor. The engineering and architectural community as well as artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, blacksmiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others observe the day of worship as a mark of respect. They pray to God for a better future, safe working conditions and prosperity in their respective professions. The workers also pray for the efficient operation of the many machines. (Also read: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Bhog recipes to make on this day )

Vishwakarma Puja 2023 shubh muhurat

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Bhadra Sankranti, holds great religious significance among Hindus. (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

According to Drik Panchang, there are four auspicious yogas on the day of Vishwakarma Puja. On this special occasion, Brahma Yoga, Dwipushkar Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are all in formation.

Vishwakarma Puja Tithi: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment: 01:43 pm

Brahma Yoga - All Day

Dwipushkar Yoga – 10.02 am to 11.08 am

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga – From 05:28 am to 10:02 am

Amrit Siddhi Yoga – 05:28 am to 10:02 am

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi:

On this day, devotees get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Purify the place of worship by cleaning it thoroughly and sprinkling Ganga water on it. Take a yellow piece of cloth and make a swastika with red kumkum. A statue, photograph or idol of Lord Vishwakarma is placed on the swastika symbol after offering rice and flowers.

Lord Ganesha is prayed to first, followed by Lord Vishwakarma. Whenever prayers are offered to a Hindu deity, Ganesha is always worshipped first. A tilak is placed on Lord Vishwakarma's forehead and a lamp is lit. Then offer him prayers, fruit, sweets, flowers, etc. Recite mantras to ensure the longevity of your equipment and the success of your business. After the prayer, ask Lord Vishwakarma for his blessings and give some fruits and sweets to the people.