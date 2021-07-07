World Chocolate Day 2021: Quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones

World Chocolate Day 2021 or International Chocolate Day is celebrated around the world on July 7. The day is an annual global celebration of chocolate, which allows people to gorge and indulge, hopefully guilt-free, in it. On this day, chocolate lovers from all over relish eating different kinds of chocolate or create several dishes with it like cakes, pastries, sinful and gooey brownies, hot chocolate or chocolate mousse, without any guilt. Apart from that people also gift their loved ones their favourite chocolates to tell them how special they are.

World Chocolate Day was first celebrated in the year 2009. However, some even believe that people started marking July 7 as International Chocolate Day because it was the day when chocolate was first introduced to Europe in 1550. There are several kinds of chocolate, and each type is loved by many around the world, be it in the form of milk or dark chocolate or chocolate ice cream or chocolate cake. Moreover, chocolate, aside from being mouth-watering, has several health benefits. It is considered a mood enhancer, aphrodisiac, powerful source of antioxidants, helps protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen, and so much more.

So, on the occasion of World Chocolate Day 2021, we decided to list down a few wishes and quotes for you to send to your loved ones and bring a smile to their face.

World Chocolate Day wishes:

Chocolate tastes sweeter when shared with you. Happy chocolate day, my love.

Chocolate becomes much more sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

On this chocolate day, I would like to make some amazing chocolates for you. I hope you like them.

Chocolate is one of the most delicious things known to mankind. I hope we always get to have different kinds of chocolates. Happy International Chocolate Day!

May this Chocolate Day give you a lot of love and Happiness. Happy Chocolate Day.

A small piece of chocolate is enough to make you happy. Similarly, a single moment with you is enough for me to stay happy all day. Happy Chocolate Day my love.

I searched many shops to buy the best chocolate for you but I didn’t find any chocolate sweeter than you. Happy Chocolate Day.

World Chocolate Day quotes:

"There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson

"When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." - Regina Brett

"Everywhere in the world there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate." - Alain Ducasse

"Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive." - Joanne Harris

"Chocolate is food from the gods; it's energy, vitality, oneness." -Murray Langham

"Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain." - Dave Barry

