World Forestry Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that we need to know

World Forestry Day 2024: Forests are very significant for our daily lives. From the book we read to the air we breathe to the house we build; forests play an irreplaceable role in each of our lives. They bind the soil, they help in water retention, they contribute to the overall ecosystem of the world, and most importantly, they give us the oxygen that we need for survival. Forests are also the greatest source of medicinal plants which can cure a lot of diseases. In short, we cannot live without trees and forests in the world. Every year, World Forestry Day is observed on March 21.(Unsplash)

However, with time, industrialisation and overpopulation, we have mindlessly cut down trees and done deforestation for our own benefits. This has contributed to global warming and the depleting of resources. It is time to understand that we do not have another planet to go to, and we should take care of the planet we call home.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

World Forestry Day is celebrated every year to remind people of the significance of forests and trees in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things we need to remember.

Date:

Every year, World Forestry Day is observed on March 21. This year, the important day falls on a Thursday.

History:

In 1971, the General Assembly of the European Confederation of Agriculture proposed that we should celebrate a day dedicated to forests. March 21 was chosen as World Forestry Day by the United Nations as it coincides with Vernal Equinox and Autumn Equinox in northern and southern hemispheres.

Significance:

The theme for this year is - Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World. The best way to celebrate the day is by planting trees around us, educating people about the significance of forests in sustaining our planet and understanding the ways we can encourage afforestation.