World Vegetarian Day 2023: History of the day and benefits of turning vegetarian

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on October 1 to spread awareness around benefits of vegetarianism and how it plays in important role in shrinking environment footprint. Vegetarianism has gained popularity in recent decades as studies confirm the benefits of plant-based diets and how it can work wonders for the health. Many studies prove that vegan or vegetarian diet can reduce risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer. It can also reduce risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Many celebrities have joined the growing trend of ditching non-vegetarian diet and embracing veganism or vegetarianism. Be it Sir Paul McCartney, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell or Kangna Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, or Alia Bhatt, many celebrities too have said no to non-veg foods. (Also read: All about what is plant-based diet, why it's better for your health, environment)

Date of World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day is observed around the world on October 1 every year.

History

World Vegetarian Day was established by North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978 to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism. The idea of vegetarianism appealed to people even in the Renaissance era and in the Age of Enlightenment, when various personalities practiced vegetarianism. The first vegetarian society was started in England in the year 1847 and it was in the year 1908 that the International Vegetarian Society was founded. Whereas the first vegan society was started in 1944.

Significance

Around 22% of the global population is vegetarian and this number could be growing. Most number of vegetarians reside in India with 38% of the total population following meat-less diet.

Benefits of vegetarian diet

A well-balanced vegetarian diet can help reduce risk of obesity which can further prevent chronic diseases

A vegetarian diet can also help keep cholesterol levels in check which can reduce risk of heart diseases

People who eat vegetarian food face less chances of developing metabolic disorders like diabetes and some types of cancer

Nuts, legumes, tofu, wholegrain foods, dairy products, dark leafy greens, soy are all essential components of a balanced diet for those following vegetarian diets.

