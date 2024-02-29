Kofi Annan once said, “We may have different religions, different languages, different coloured skin, but we all belong to one human race” and we cannot agree more as we try to imbibe this motto and use love as a cure or counter against the rising hatred and discrimination in today's time, before it becomes a disease. Zero Discrimination Day is observed annually to promote inclusion, equality, peace and create awareness among people about their rights to live a peaceful life, address discrimination and its impact on individuals, communities and societies. Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Date, history, significance and theme (Photo by Twitter/ronnieagabajr)

Date:

Zero Discrimination Day is observed every year on March 1.

History:

The day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014 after UNAIDS, a joint United Nations program on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on 'World AIDS Day' in December 2013. The then-Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibé launched the day in 2014 with a major event in Beijing.

Significance:

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated to promote equality, inclusion, and tolerance across the globe. Discrimination in any form deeply impacts an individual. It also violates human rights, and creates barriers to access education, healthcare, and job opportunities, which eventually perpetuates poverty and inequality.

According to the UNAIDS, “Criminalisation drives discrimination and structural inequalities. It robs people of the prospect of healthy and fulfilling lives and it holds back the end of AIDS. We must end criminalisation to save lives.”

Theme:

The theme for Zero Discrimination Day 2024 is “To protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights.”