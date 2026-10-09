Before you buy: From features to maintenance, here's what to know before investing in a coffee machine

For many coffee lovers, brewing the perfect cup at home is about more than just getting a caffeine fix. From a quick morning espresso to a leisurely cup of filter coffee, the right coffee machine can make your daily ritual more convenient and enjoyable. However, with different types of machines, brewing methods, features, and price points available, choosing one can get confusing. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Before You Buy’, we spoke to Harshit Agarwal, home appliances expert and founder at Agarawal Electronics, to understand what to consider before investing in a coffee machine for your home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Before you buy: From ingredients to skin type, here’s what to check before choosing a skincare serum

Understand your coffee type

According to Harshit, the first thing consumers should consider is how they actually drink coffee, rather than buying a machine based purely on features. Someone who primarily drinks black coffee may have very different requirements from someone who prefers cappuccinos, lattes, or espresso-based beverages. “A machine should match the user's preferred coffee style, daily frequency, and willingness to handle cleaning and maintenance,” said Harshit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A machine should match the user's preferred coffee style, daily frequency, and willingness to handle cleaning and maintenance

Type of machine

{{^usCountry}} The type of machine is an important consideration. Harshit highlighted that a capsule machine offers convenience and consistency with minimal effort, while a manual espresso machine provides greater control but requires more involvement and some learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The type of machine is an important consideration. Harshit highlighted that a capsule machine offers convenience and consistency with minimal effort, while a manual espresso machine provides greater control but requires more involvement and some learning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Automatic bean-to-cup machines sit between the two, offering freshly ground coffee with considerably less effort. Consumers should also consider whether they want to use freshly ground beans, pre-ground coffee, or capsules, since this affects both the quality and the recurring cost of each cup.

Grinder

The grinder is often overlooked, but it can have a significant impact on the final coffee. For espresso machines, a good quality burr grinder with adjustable grind settings is generally preferable because grind size directly affects extraction. A machine with an excellent brewing system but an inadequate grinder may not deliver the expected improvement in coffee quality.

System control

According to Harshit, water quality and temperature control are equally important. Coffee is largely water, so very hard or heavily treated water can affect both flavour and the internal components of the machine. Consumers should check whether the machine has appropriate filtration, temperature control and descaling requirements, particularly in areas with hard water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Milk-based coffee drinkers should pay close attention to the milk system. Automatic frothing systems offer convenience, but they also require regular cleaning because milk residue can quickly become a hygiene issue. A manual steam wand provides greater control over milk texture and is preferable for consumers who want to learn café-style preparation.

Milk-based coffee drinkers should pay close attention to the milk system.

Look beyond price

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Finally, consumers should look beyond the purchase price. “Coffee machines involve ongoing costs such as coffee beans or capsules, filters, cleaning products and occasional servicing,” explained Harshit. Ease of cleaning, availability of spare parts and after-sales service are therefore just as important as brewing technology. The best coffee machine is not necessarily the one with the most features, but the one that fits the user's routine well enough to be used consistently and maintained properly.