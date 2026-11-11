Before You Buy: Nonstick vs stainless steel vs cast iron: Here’s what to consider before choosing your everyday cookware

Choosing the right cookware is not just about convenience or aesthetics. It directly influences how food cooks, how flavours develop and how much effort goes into everyday kitchen maintenance. For Indian cooking, where we regularly prepare everything from tadkas and curries to dosas, rotis and deep-fried dishes, there is no single cookware material that works best for every purpose. Nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron each have distinct advantages. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Muskaan Ajmani shared a guide on choosing the right cookware.

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Nonstick cookware

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According to Ajmani, nonstick cookware is particularly useful for everyday low to medium-heat cooking. It works well for preparing dosas, omelettes, cheelas, pancakes and dishes that tend to stick to the surface.

It also requires relatively little oil, making it convenient for quick cooking. However, nonstick pans should not be exposed to very high temperatures or heated empty for extended periods, as excessive heat can damage the coating. Avoid using metal spatulas or abrasive scrubbers, which can scratch the surface. Once the coating starts peeling or deteriorating, it is time to replace the pan.

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Nonstick cookware is particularly useful for everyday low to medium-heat cooking.

Stainless steel cookware

{{^usCountry}} “Stainless steel cookware is one of the most versatile options for an Indian kitchen. It is suitable for boiling, sautéing, preparing curries, making gravies and cooking rice,” said Ajmani. It handles high temperatures well and does not have a synthetic coating that can wear off. Stainless steel also allows better browning and caramelisation, which can add depth to the flavour of certain dishes. The key is to preheat the pan properly and use an appropriate amount of oil to prevent food from sticking. For everyday use, good-quality, multi-ply stainless steel cookware is a worthwhile investment. Cast iron cookware {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Stainless steel cookware is one of the most versatile options for an Indian kitchen. It is suitable for boiling, sautéing, preparing curries, making gravies and cooking rice,” said Ajmani. It handles high temperatures well and does not have a synthetic coating that can wear off. Stainless steel also allows better browning and caramelisation, which can add depth to the flavour of certain dishes. The key is to preheat the pan properly and use an appropriate amount of oil to prevent food from sticking. For everyday use, good-quality, multi-ply stainless steel cookware is a worthwhile investment. Cast iron cookware {{/usCountry}}

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Cast iron cookware is excellent for dishes that benefit from consistent heat retention. It works particularly well for dosas, rotis, parathas, shallow frying and slow-cooked preparations. Once properly seasoned, cast iron develops a naturally nonstick surface. It also distributes and retains heat effectively, allowing food to cook evenly. However, it is heavier, requires regular seasoning and needs to be dried thoroughly after washing to prevent rusting.

Cast iron cookware is excellent for dishes that benefit from consistent heat retention.

Which one to choose?

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“My recommendation is not to invest in an entire cookware collection made from just one material. A practical Indian kitchen should ideally have a combination of all three,” said Ajmani. Use stainless steel for everyday cooking, nonstick for careful preparations and cast iron for high-heat cooking and traditional dishes. Ultimately, the right cookware is the one that suits your cooking habits, is maintained correctly and delivers consistent results over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a professional with any questions.