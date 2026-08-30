Cast iron cookware to resistance bands: Cardiologist shares 5 health investments every household should consider

In an Instagram video shared on August 29, the cardiologist shares, “Your home health kit should go beyond a first-aid box. From safer cookware and cleaner water to monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar , a few simple investments can help you stay aware and catch potential problems early. And don’t forget the most important one: equipment that helps you build and maintain muscle for healthy ageing.”

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with more than 40 years of experience, is highlighting five purchases that every household should consider investing in to support a healthier lifestyle.

When it comes to your health, some of the most worthwhile investments are the ones that make everyday care simpler and more proactive. A few practical purchases for your home can help you make healthier choices , keep track of important health markers and support your well-being in the long run.

Stainless steel or cast iron cookware Stainless steel and cast-iron cookware are not only durable and built to last, but can also be reliable choices for everyday cooking. In contrast, some non-stick cookware can degrade coatings under high heat or when damaged, potentially exposing food to unwanted chemicals.

Dr Chopra explains, “Number one, stainless steel or cast iron cookware. If your non-stick pan is scratched, chipped, or peeling, it's time to throw it away. Don't keep using damaged cookware. Switch to safer, more durable options that will last you for years.”

Water testing kit With hard and potentially contaminated water being a concern in many urban areas, testing your drinking water can be an important step, particularly if you do not use a water purifier. Consuming contaminated water can increase the risk of water-borne illnesses, including typhoid and cholera.

Dr Chopra highlights, “Number two, water testing kit or annual water quality testing. If your water source is a borewell or a tanker, testing the water periodically is as important as having a purifier.”

Digital blood pressure monitor High blood pressure is often an early warning sign of heart disease and remains one of its most important modifiable risk factors. Since it can cause little to no noticeable symptoms, regularly monitoring your blood pressure can help you identify potential concerns early.

The cardiologist notes, “Number three, a digital blood pressure monitor. High blood pressure often has no symptoms until it's too late. Having a BP monitor at home allows you to detect problems early.”

Glucometer Keeping a glucometer at home can help you track your blood sugar levels and stay aware of fluctuations over time. Regular monitoring can be particularly important if you have a family history of diabetes, as it may help you spot changes early and take appropriate steps to manage your health.

Dr Chopra explains, “Number four, a glucometer. It helps you to stay aware of your blood sugar and monitor your progress if you're making lifestyle changes. It's non-negotiable if you have a family history of diabetes.”

Resistance bands or dumbbells Investing in simple workout equipment can be a worthwhile purchase for the sake of your health. Resistance bands and dumbbells make it easy to incorporate strength training at home, helping build and maintain muscle strength while supporting overall fitness and mobility.

The cardiologist elaborates, “Number five, resistant bands or a pair of dumbbells. One of the best investments you can make isn't a gadget. It's equipment that helps you build muscle. Strength training is one of your most powerful tools for healthy ageing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.