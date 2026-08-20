SC pushes for warning labels on packaged foods: How the world does it, and do they help people make healthier choices?

The Supreme Court has given the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) two weeks to take a call on front-of-pack warning labels for packaged food, or face directions from the court itself. From color-coded ratings to explicit 'HIGH IN' warnings, global regulatory agencies rely on different front-of-pack formats to influence consumer choices. A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran delivered the deadline on August 13, during a hearing on a public interest litigation filed by non-profits 3S and Our Health Society. "You don't want people of this country to remain healthy? More particularly, growing children?" the bench asked. The court had earlier directed FSSAI to consider front-of-pack warnings in a February 2026 order and this month's hearing found it visibly unconvinced by the regulator's hesitation since then. The court was careful to frame its concern narrowly, saying that the issue was not of banning any food, but ensuring that nutritional information is easy to understand before a product is bought by a consumer. Additional Solicitor General Brijender Chahar argued that traditional Indian foods could end up with warning symbols under the proposed thresholds. He added that this could create knock-on effects for micro, small, and medium enterprises. However, the bench pushed back, stating: “We only want the person purchasing it to know what he is consuming.”

The Supreme Court of India gave the FSSAI a two-week deadline on August 13 to finalize front-of-pack warning label guidelines. (HT_PRINT)

What the court is asking for Front-of-pack labelling (FoPL) puts a simplified nutrition signal on the front of a package, sparing consumers the effort of turning it over and interpreting a detailed nutrition table. India has debated which version to adopt for years. FSSAI's own proposal — an Indian Nutrition Rating running from 0.5 to 5 stars, weighing energy, sugar, salt, saturated fat, protein and fibre — drew more than 14,000 public comments and was reviewed by an expert committee, according to the affidavit FSSAI had filed with the court. The discussions did not reach consensus, and the INR proposal was deferred. FSSAI’s latest affidavit, filed on August 3, pointed to a different approach: a nutrition table showing government-recommended daily limits for added sugar, saturated fat and salt alongside per-100g nutrient content. This was a departure from both the star rating and the warning symbols the court has pushed for. Also read: FSSAI cracks down on misleading food and alcohol claims; Dabur Honey, Old Monk and more banned How front-of-pack systems differ Nutrition researchers, including the Bengaluru-based consultancy Food Safety Works, group front-of-pack systems into three broad types. Non-interpretive systems hand over numbers without judgement. The UK's Reference Intake benchmarks calories and nutrients against a 2,000 kcal daily target, while the US food industry's voluntary Facts Up Front label does something similar for calories, saturated fat, sodium and sugars. Interpretive systems go further and tell consumers what the numbers mean. Nutri-Score, used across several European countries, grades products from A (dark green) to E (dark orange) using an algorithm that assigns positive points for fruit, vegetables, pulses, fibre and protein, and negative points for energy, saturated fat, sugar and salt. The final tally determines the letter grade.

Studies show that clear, interpretive front-of-pack symbols help shoppers spot unhealthy choices faster than traditional nutrition tables. (Unsplash/ Representative)

Warning-label systems take a narrower approach, skipping the overall grade and flagging only when a product crosses a defined threshold for a nutrient of concern — a "HIGH IN" tag for sugar or sodium, for instance. Chile uses black octagonal warnings for this purpose, covering sugar, sodium, saturated fat and calories. Hybrid systems combine both. Australia and New Zealand's Health Star Rating gives products an overall score from 0.5 to 5 stars, built from the same negative components (energy, saturated fat, sodium, sugar) weighed against positive ones (protein, fibre, the proportion of fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes). The system recommends comparing similar products against each other — a yoghurt against another yoghurt — rather than judging a diet as a whole. Traffic-light labelling, red for high, yellow for medium, green for low, is a simpler variant of the same concept. Also read:Reading food labels is no longer optional for Indian consumers; here's what you need to know before you buy How other countries have approached it The United States has relied on a standardised Nutrition Facts panel since 1994, overhauled in 2016 to reflect realistic serving sizes, separate added sugars from total sugars, and highlight vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium. The country is now also moving towards the front of the pack model. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2025 proposed a rule for a simplified box showing low, medium or high levels of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars, but a final regulation is still pending.

A customer shops for packaged goods at a Target store on August 10, 2026 in Austin, Texas, US. (Getty Images via AFP)