Who is Sethuraman Panchanathan? Chennai-born scientist becomes first Indian American to receive NAE’s Bueche Award

Sethuraman Panchanathan, the Chennai-born computer scientist and former director of the US National Science Foundation, has been named the 2026 recipient of the National Academy of Engineering’s Arthur M. Bueche Award. He is the first Indian American to receive the honour, according to Arizona State University, where Panchanathan is a University Professor of Technology and Innovation. Sethuraman Panchanathan, the Chennai-born computer scientist and former director of the US National Science Foundation, has been named the 2026 recipient of the National Academy of Engineering’s Arthur M. Bueche Award. (X/@DrPanch)

The award recognizes contributions to US science and technology policy, technological development and relationships between industry, government and universities. Panchanathan will receive the award at the NAE annual meeting in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2026.

Who is Sethuraman Panchanathan? Panchanathan is a computer scientist and engineer whose career has spanned academic research, university leadership and US science policy.

He served as the 15th director of the National Science Foundation from June 2020 to April 2025. The NSF says he was nominated by the US president in 2019 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on June 18, 2020.

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Before joining the NSF, Panchanathan was executive vice president of Arizona State University's Knowledge Enterprise and the university's chief research and innovation officer. He also founded and directed ASU's Center for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing.

Panchanathan left the NSF in April 2025 after five years as director. In a statement announcing his departure, he said he was stepping down after serving at the agency since 2020.

From Chennai to US science leadership Panchanathan was born on June 24, 1961, and grew up in Chennai. His academic journey began in India before he moved to Canada for his doctoral studies.

According to his official Government of India Padma Awards citation, he earned a BSc in Physics from the University of Madras in 1981, a BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in 1984 and an MTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1986. He completed his PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Ottawa in 1989.

His interest in science began early. According to Arizona State University, Panchanathan was eight years old when he went with his father to the American Center in Chennai in 1969 to see rocks brought back from the Moon by the Apollo 11 mission. The experience left him fascinated by the scientific and engineering achievement behind the mission.

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What did Panchanathan research? Panchanathan's research has focused on human-centred multimedia computing, machine learning, haptic user interfaces and ubiquitous computing.

The NSF says his scientific work has included technologies designed to improve quality of life for people with different abilities. He founded ASU's Center for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing, which focused on assistive technologies. The NSF also says he has published more than 485 papers and mentored more than 150 graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, research engineers and research scientists.

His work has also included machine learning for multimedia applications and media processor design, according to the Government of India's Padma Shri citation.

His role in US science policy Panchanathan's career eventually moved beyond research into national science policy.

In 2014, he was appointed to the US National Science Board, becoming the first American of Indian origin appointed to the board, according to the NSF. He later chaired its Committee on Strategy and Budget.

As NSF director, Panchanathan held leadership roles on several federal interagency bodies, including the White House CHIPS Implementation Steering Council and the Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee.

One of the major initiatives during his NSF tenure was the creation of the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, which focused on moving scientific discoveries towards practical applications and strengthening innovation partnerships.

Why is he receiving the Bueche Award? The Arthur M. Bueche Award is focused on the intersection of engineering, technology and public policy. Panchanathan's 2026 recognition reflects a career that has moved between scientific research, university leadership and federal science policy. Arizona State University said the award recognises his leadership in promoting fundamental science, technology and policy, advancing translational research and expanding opportunities nationwide.

Panchanathan was also elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2024, according to the Government of India's official citation.

The recognition comes after another major honor from India. In 2025, the Government of India awarded Panchanathan the Padma Shri for his contributions to science and engineering. The official citation notes his work in research, innovation, education and technology aimed at improving quality of life.

Today, Panchanathan remains at Arizona State University, where his work includes technology and innovation. His career has taken him from scientific research in Chennai and Canada to senior leadership at one of America's major science agencies, and now to the National Academy of Engineering's 2026 Bueche Award.