Superhealth CEO to host ‘Bhajan Jam’ at Bengaluru hospital, takes a dig at trolls

Varun Dubey, the founder and CEO of Superhealth Hospitals, is back with another musical event after a widely-criticised music night at his healthcare facility. This time, it’s a “Bhajan Jam” session that will take place at Superhealth hospital in Koramangala, Bengaluru on September 20. Varun Dubey is hosting a 'Bhajan Jam' at Superhealth Hospitals, Bengaluru.

The Bhajan Jam comes less than a month after Superhealth faced backlash for hosting a music night at their Bengaluru hospital. Videos from the event, which featured live music, surfaced on X last month, sparking negative reactions over the idea of bringing music and entertainment into a hospital.

(Also read: Bengaluru hospital's 'music night' draws criticism despite strict 'house rules': 'This is so tone deaf')

CEO takes a dig Dubey took a lighthearted dig at the outrage that the music event had sparked while announcing the Bhajan Jam on X this morning.

“After the ‘rave’ reception to Superhealth’s Musical Night, We’re back with our quest to make hospitals more welcoming & less scary. Partnering up with ISKCON for a Bhajan Jam at Superhealth,” he wrote.

The founder and CEO of Superhealth promised that the event would bring “great bhajans” and “super food”, along with “loads of mental peace”. At this point, he took a lighthearted dig at the critics who had objected to the idea of a music event at a hospital.

“Come join us. Great Bhajans, Super food and most importantly loads of peace - something I feel many could use after your outrage,” Dubey wrote, tongue firmly in cheek.