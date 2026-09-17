Centre opposes cryptocurrency regulation over investor risks

The Union finance ministry ruled out setting up any regulatory regime for cryptocurrency, arguing that this could lend legitimacy to the sector and create a false sense of security for investors. The government doesn’t recognise cryptocurrency in the country and levies a 30% tax on its profits. (Unsplash/Representational)

The finance ministry told the standing committee on finance that it wants to instead push the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or the e-Rupee, with an eye on making this the medium for the delivery of welfare benefits.

The government doesn’t recognise cryptocurrency in the country and levies a 30% tax on its profits.

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Government flags regulatory issues The Economic Affairs Division of the Finance Ministry told the committee led by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab that since crypto assets enable anonymous transactions outside traditional state-controlled financial systems, developing a regulatory framework for such assets comes with “inherent challenges and contradictions,” according to functionaries aware of the details.

Citing international experiences, the ministry argued that as “regulations develop for centralised intermediaries, activities increasingly migrate towards decentralised and non-custodial arrangements, which are outside the purview of regulation.”