Kinexin Convention Management Deepens Global Education Partnership with World Inclusion Congress & IFIP

During the visit, Chung held discussions with the International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners (IFIP), which leads the World Inclusion Congress (WIC) and works in partnership with UNESCO, on expanding the World Inclusion Congress and related international education forums in both India and Korea.

PARIS — Phil Chung, CEO of Kinexin Convention Management Pvt. Ltd. , the operating company of Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), visited UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from September 9 as part of a series of discussions on the future of inclusive education, digital learning and international cooperation.

A key focus of the discussions was the long-term development of India as a major host destination for the World Inclusion Congress & more. IFIP and Kinexin Convention Management ( Yashobhoomi Operating Company, India ) discussed plans to hold the Congress at Yashobhoomi beginning this year and to develop the venue as a long-term home for the event in India, rather than rotating the Congress among different Indian destinations.

As an advisor to the initiative, Chung participated in discussions with the organizing committee and emphasized India's rapidly growing importance in education, technology and digital transformation.

He also highlighted the potential for stronger cooperation between Kinexin Convention Management ( Yashobhoomi Operating Company, India) & IFIP , particularly in areas such as digital learning, artificial intelligence in education, inclusive education, EdTech, vocational education and future skills.

“India is becoming increasingly important not only because of the scale of its education system, but also because of the speed of its technological and economic development,” Chung said. “International education platforms such as the World Inclusion Congress can play an important role in connecting educators, governments, technology leaders and practitioners from India with global expertise and networks.”

Participants expressed strong interest in India's evolving education landscape and recognized the significance of bringing major international education conferences and conventions to the country.

Discussions also explored how Korean educational institutions, associations, technology companies and other stakeholders could cooperate with Indian partners through future WIC initiatives.

Chung emphasized that sustained Kinexin C.M. & IFIP collaboration could help build a broader international platform connecting educational expertise, digital technologies and inclusive education practices across Asia and beyond.

Through his continuing role as an advisor, Chung plans to support the development of international conferences and educational initiatives for IFIP in many cities.

The discussions in Paris reaffirmed a shared ambition to establish a sustainable international platform in which India can play an increasingly prominent role in global conversations on inclusive education, digital learning and the future of education.

With Yashobhoomi serving as a major international convention platform, the cooperation is expected to create further opportunities for India to host global educators, policymakers, technology leaders and inclusion practitioners and to strengthen educational collaboration between India, Korea and the wider international communities.

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