Samsung just made its refrigerator smarter with Gemini; new AI appliances launched in India

Samsung’s new AI appliances are built to know your food, sleep and everyday home routines (Samsung) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Your refrigerator could soon do more than keep your vegetables cold, while your air conditioner could adjust itself to the way you sleep. That was the idea Samsung put on display at its ‘The Brief Gurugram’ event on September 16, where the company unveiled its 2026 Bespoke AI appliance range in India.

Rather than treating AI as a feature limited to one device, Samsung is bringing it into different parts of the home. The new lineup includes the Family Hub refrigerator with AI Vision built with Google Gemini, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro air conditioner and the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree. Through SmartThings, these appliances are designed to understand routines, personalise experiences, connect with other devices and help manage energy use.

Samsung Family Hub refrigerator gets Google Gemini-powered AI features The 2026 Family Hub refrigerator comes with a 32-inch touchscreen that Samsung says can act as a central hub for family communication, schedules, notes and entertainment. One of its key additions is AI Vision built with Google Gemini, which enables contextual AI experiences.

The refrigerator can recognise food items and suggest recipes through AI Vision and AI Food Manager. The Video-to-Recipe feature can also help turn cooking videos into recipes. Samsung has added localised Family Care and Pet Care features, while the ‘Now Brief’ function provides personalised updates such as schedules, weather and family-related information.

The Family Hub is priced at ₹4,00,690 in India.

What are the new Samsung AI air conditioners? Samsung has introduced the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC as part of its latest lineup. The AC uses AI-enabled controls and comes with PM1.0 purification. It can also be connected to SmartThings and Samsung’s Home Appliance Remote Management system for remote monitoring and climate management.

The company has also launched its Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree technology, designed specifically with Indian homes in mind. It uses 23,000 micro-holes to deliver draft-free cooling and comes with an AI Energy Mode that Samsung claims can reduce energy use by up to 30%.

The Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC will be available in 3.5 kW, 5.2 kW and 7.1 kW capacities, with prices starting at ₹1,60,000. The Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC is priced at ₹69,990.

Samsung expands AI features across connected appliances Beyond the newly launched products, Samsung is using its AI Home ecosystem to connect different appliances through SmartThings. Select devices come with an AI Home screen that allows users to monitor and control connected appliances from a single interface.

The upgraded Bixby voice assistant now supports Voice ID, allowing it to recognise individual users and personalise responses. Samsung is also expanding SmartThings services with features such as Family Care and Pet Care. Family Care can send alerts in unusual situations, while Pet Care allows users to track activity and receive reminders related to their pets.

For laundry, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo uses AI Wash & Dry to identify fabric types and adjust the cycle accordingly. Samsung has also introduced a dedicated Pet Care Wash Cycle and Smart Forward Software Updates for compatible appliances.

Samsung says its latest appliances are protected by Knox security and will receive software updates for up to seven years through SmartThings.

“Every second Samsung appliance sold in India today is a Bespoke AI appliance,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. He added that the company’s aim is to build an AI Home where technology adapts to the way people live rather than requiring consumers to change their routines around technology.