Reading food labels is no longer optional for Indian consumers; here's what you need to know before you buy

Dr Rashida Vapiwala highlighted that food labels are a vital chord between brands and consumers, and are quietly becoming decision-making tools. She further added that one emerging shift is that consumers are starting to read labels for what’s added and also for what’s hidden.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rashida Vapiwala, Founder and CEO, LabelBlind, to understand why food labels are no longer an option, but a necessity for Indian consumers.

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience often takes priority over health, especially when it comes to food choices. However, it’s important to take a moment to understand what we are feeding our bodies with. ‘You are what you eat’ stands true in this context. Here comes one more realisation that we are a post Covid generation that is mindful of the impact of environmental factors that can challenge our very existence, be it the food that we eat, the air that we breathe, or other lifestyle factors.

For instance, a product marketed as ‘no added sugar’ may still contain high levels of natural sugars from concentrates. Similarly, ‘multigrain’ products are often predominantly refined flour with minimal whole grains, something only the ingredient order reveals. A lot gets hidden behind flashy graphics and bold claims, so it’s important for consumers to read and understand before putting it on their dinner table.

Economic awareness Another new driver is economic awareness. “With food inflation, consumers are using labels to assess value per nutrition - comparing protein content, serving sizes, or ingredient quality across brands rather than just price points,” said Dr Vapiwala.

While mentioning usual food labels, she also highlighted AI-led digital label solutions. These AI labels are creating a shift from passive labels to active validation. Instead of relying solely on what is printed, brands can now digitally validate claims, flag inconsistencies, and ensure alignment with regulatory frameworks like those set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).