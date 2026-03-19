Reading food labels is no longer optional for Indian consumers; here's what you need to know before you buy
From ingredients to health claims, reading food labels is quietly becoming decision- making tools for Indian consumers.
In today’s fast-paced world, convenience often takes priority over health, especially when it comes to food choices. However, it’s important to take a moment to understand what we are feeding our bodies with. ‘You are what you eat’ stands true in this context. Here comes one more realisation that we are a post Covid generation that is mindful of the impact of environmental factors that can challenge our very existence, be it the food that we eat, the air that we breathe, or other lifestyle factors.
HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rashida Vapiwala, Founder and CEO, LabelBlind, to understand why food labels are no longer an option, but a necessity for Indian consumers.
Also read | UK doctor reveals top 5 most calorie-dense foods: Not butter and ghee, even dark chocolate with 85% or more cocoa
Why what’s inside matters
Dr Rashida Vapiwala highlighted that food labels are a vital chord between brands and consumers, and are quietly becoming decision-making tools. She further added that one emerging shift is that consumers are starting to read labels for what’s added and also for what’s hidden.
For instance, a product marketed as ‘no added sugar’ may still contain high levels of natural sugars from concentrates. Similarly, ‘multigrain’ products are often predominantly refined flour with minimal whole grains, something only the ingredient order reveals. A lot gets hidden behind flashy graphics and bold claims, so it’s important for consumers to read and understand before putting it on their dinner table.
Economic awareness
Another new driver is economic awareness. “With food inflation, consumers are using labels to assess value per nutrition - comparing protein content, serving sizes, or ingredient quality across brands rather than just price points,” said Dr Vapiwala.
While mentioning usual food labels, she also highlighted AI-led digital label solutions. These AI labels are creating a shift from passive labels to active validation. Instead of relying solely on what is printed, brands can now digitally validate claims, flag inconsistencies, and ensure alignment with regulatory frameworks like those set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
She mentioned that for consumers, these AI-labels open the possibility of scanning and instantly interpreting whether a claim is compliant, exaggerated, or meaningful. “In the near future, label reading will evolve from a manual habit to an assisted, tech-enabled decision, where AI helps decode complexity in minutes, not hours,” said Dr Vapiwala.
“Labels are becoming verification tools in an increasingly skeptical and data-driven consumer market. Reading them is essential for making safe, informed, and confident food choices,” said Dr Vapiwala.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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