Step inside Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's Mumbai home: Red exposed brick walls, bold black kitchen, huge closet to cute kids room with bunk bed

Let's talk about comedian Krushna Abhishek's house because actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh did a full house tour on her YouTube channel on November 6, and it is not what you would expect from a TV star's home. Also read | Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats

It is warm and a little chaotic in the best way. And it is so Krushna. Forget those all-white, museum-like celebrity homes in Mumbai. This one actually looks lived in. He stays here with his wife, actor and reality TV personality Kashmera Shah, and their two children.

The living spaces have cafe vibes The first thing you notice is the light. The living room is huge and bright, with big windows letting in so much natural air and sunlight that it feels like you are sitting outside. Then you see the walls. Textured red exposed brick is everywhere, giving the whole space a rustic cafe-meets-loft charm. Against that brick, Krushna and Kashmera have placed plush grey sofas and one bold red sofa, all arranged around a glass table.

There is a dining table nearby and a giant television directly facing the sofas for the ultimate movie-night setup. One wall has a wide cityscape wallpaper that makes it look like you are sitting at a cafe. There is a Santa Monica street sign stuck against the red brick, plus small toy cars, catchy quote frames, and quirky knick-knacks lined up on the brick surfaces.