Step inside Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's Mumbai home: Red exposed brick walls, bold black kitchen, huge closet to cute kids room with bunk bed
Krushna Abhishek's home is not a showpiece. It is a real, lived-in, colourful home. A full house tour was shared by Archana Puran Singh on her YouTube channel.
Let's talk about comedian Krushna Abhishek's house because actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh did a full house tour on her YouTube channel on November 6, and it is not what you would expect from a TV star's home. Also read | Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats
It is warm and a little chaotic in the best way. And it is so Krushna. Forget those all-white, museum-like celebrity homes in Mumbai. This one actually looks lived in. He stays here with his wife, actor and reality TV personality Kashmera Shah, and their two children.
The living spaces have cafe vibes
The first thing you notice is the light. The living room is huge and bright, with big windows letting in so much natural air and sunlight that it feels like you are sitting outside. Then you see the walls. Textured red exposed brick is everywhere, giving the whole space a rustic cafe-meets-loft charm. Against that brick, Krushna and Kashmera have placed plush grey sofas and one bold red sofa, all arranged around a glass table.
There is a dining table nearby and a giant television directly facing the sofas for the ultimate movie-night setup. One wall has a wide cityscape wallpaper that makes it look like you are sitting at a cafe. There is a Santa Monica street sign stuck against the red brick, plus small toy cars, catchy quote frames, and quirky knick-knacks lined up on the brick surfaces.
Sleek kitchen to spacious walk-in closet
Right next to the living space is the kitchen, and it is a complete vibe shift. Think modern matte-black cabinets, sleek built-in appliances, and organised glass storage jars lined up. It is clean, minimal, and it balances the colour and texture in the living room.
This is the part of the tour that genuinely deserved its own episode: Krushna's walk-in wardrobe. It is basically floor-to-ceiling storage units filled with an extensive collection of clothes, designer shoes, and statement jackets worth lakhs. And the clothes are exactly what you would expect from Krushna: colourful, funky, and full of personality. It is not a boring, beige celebrity closet. It is loud, it is fun, and it looks like getting dressed in there would be an event in itself.
The bedrooms are all about comfort
The master bedroom is simple, featuring a comfortable bed and a large television. Because why have one TV when you can have one in every room? Then there is the dedicated room for the couple's twin sons; and it is adorable. There is a bunk bed, subtly patterned wallpaper, printed curtains, and toys everywhere. It is not styled to look perfect for the camera. It looks like kids actually live there, play there, and make a mess there.
Every house needs a heart, and in Krushna's home, it is the mandir. Decorated with warm overhead lighting, the peaceful corner houses idols of various deities. Throughout the house, those red brick textures keep popping up against modern furniture, and personal touches are everywhere. Nothing feels overly formal or untouchable – and that is what makes this house tour good.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More