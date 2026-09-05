Everyday explained: Why are burgers almost always served with fries?

When you order a burger, fries often come almost instinctively. This pairing has existed for so long that a burger without crispy fries may simply feel incomplete. So, why have fries become the default companion to burgers? In another Everyday Explained episode, we explore the reasons behind this classic pairing. ALSO READ: Everyday explained: Why do ceiling fans usually have three blades? Here’s the science behind it

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We asked Dhruv Kohli, founder and CEO of Boba Bhai, which serves Korean burgers, why this happens. Most of the time, we do not think twice before ordering fries with a burger, but this seemingly automatic choice is influenced by texture, flavour, familiarity and habit.

Here are the three reasons:

1.Contrasting textures and complementary flavours

The first reason is culinary. Burgers and fries have contrasting textures and flavours, and in the culinary world, pairing such complementary elements can enhance the overall gastronomic experience.

Kohli attributed it to a mix of flavours: “You have the soft bun, the juicy filling and all the rich flavours of a burger, followed by hot, crispy and salty fries. That mix of different textures and flavours is one of the simplest reasons why the combination feels so satisfying. The crunch of the fries adds something different to the soft texture of the burger, while the saltiness helps balance its richness.” And in general, he believed, the meal feels more complete and filling.

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2. Familiarity and habit

{{^usCountry}} The next is more habit-centric. As Kohli pointed out, burgers and fries have been served together for years at restaurants and quick-service outlets, so ordering fries with a burger feels like a natural choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next is more habit-centric. As Kohli pointed out, burgers and fries have been served together for years at restaurants and quick-service outlets, so ordering fries with a burger feels like a natural choice. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing some examples, he added, “A Korean BBQ Paneer Burger with crispy fries, for example, brings together the smoky and savoury flavours of the burger with the simple saltiness and crunch of fries. Similarly, a Korean Honey Sriracha Veggie Burger with fries combines the sweet and spicy flavours of the burger with the salty, crispy texture of fries.”

3. Comfort and completeness

People are generally more inclined to enjoy familiar food combinations. Kohli reasoned that when two foods are repeatedly served and eaten together, they become linked to the idea of a particular meal. This is why fries feel like an instinctive side dish to burgers, eventually making the pairing seem like one complete meal.

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