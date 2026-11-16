Inside Bengaluru’s Circa 11: Indiranagar’s unpretentious cafe by day and moody cocktail bar by night that does not try too hard

I went to Circa 11 expecting to review a restaurant. I left with a memory. The team captured it in a Polaroid, which is still on my fridge because it is too cute and aesthetic to put away. That tells you everything you need to know about the place, really. Also read | I went for a 10-course Meghalayan feast in Bengaluru and ended up dining with royalty, discovering the culinary soul of the northeast Bengaluru already fills in too much for you: sound, colour, opinion, a constant suggestion for how you should be experiencing things. This room in Indiranagar does the opposite. There is no visual clutter, no culinary lecturing. If you want to keep to yourself, nobody will hover. If you want a social night, pull up a stool at the bar.

A glass-brick wall turns limited light into shadow and glow. At the back, the bar glows like a theatre stage under warm pendant bulbs.

From morning coffee to evening cocktails Circa 11 calls itself a shapeshifting dining room. By morning, it belongs to Indiranagar's post-workout crowd and co-working regulars grabbing coffee and breakfast. Then lunches bring multi-generational families and guests aged 28 to 70. By evening, the focus shifts to dinner and cocktails. It was founded by executive chef Pradyumna Harithsa, Sudhiksha Kaushik Anantharamu, and Ankit Agarwal, after they returned to Bengaluru from the US and Europe and noticed a gap. "When we came back, we found many spaces that did coffee as well as food and cocktails. But they weren't equally good," Sudhiksha shared. "So we just thought it would be a good market to fill where all three are given equal importance and one doesn't take the centre stage," she added. All three, equally good: that is the thesis. It was true on the night I was there. I still have the coffee and breakfast to try. The name, too, is part of the thesis. The name carries a personal history Growing up, Sudhiksha was a history buff whose friends nicknamed her 'Circa' because she prefaced every anecdote with 'circa 1877'. The number 11 followed naturally. Chef Pradyumna's birthday falls on the 11th. They met on the 11th. They married on the 22nd. Sudhiksha's birthday is on the 29th, and 2 plus 9 equals 11. "Equality, symmetry and balance are very, very important. As cliche as it sounds, even in high spirituality, 11 just means balance. I feel, be it in terms of guest interaction or food, everything needs to have balance," Sudhiksha said. Once she said it, I couldn’t stop thinking about that word — balance. It’s in the room, in the menu, in the way no one rushes you.

The geometric facade on 12th Main Road, Indiranagar. Inside, grey walls and black seating keep the focus on the table.

Designed like a theatre, minus the drama The space was conceived by architect Lakshmi Kaushik, and it is laid out almost like a theatre, with the bar at the back as a hidden centre stage. Faced with limited natural light, Lakshmi turned a constraint into the defining feature: a glass-brick wall that brings an ever-changing play of light and shadow across the room. "We wanted to take all distraction away and focus it mainly on the table, especially for dinner," Sudhiksha said. It works. You stop looking around. You start looking at who you are with, and what is in front of you. Also read | Chefs behind world's only Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant pick Bengaluru for India debut The chef who unlearned things for Circa 11 Behind the kitchen, chef Pradyumna works alongside co-chef Shubham Kulkarni. Chef Pradyumna is a Bengaluru-born, Michelin-trained chef who is just as comfortable plating fine-dining dishes as he is pulling a dialled-in espresso. “Back then, I had to follow certain rules. At a Michelin-star restaurant, you meet someone else’s expectations,” he said, adding, “Now, in my own space, I trust my instincts. Embrace simplicity. Each dish doesn’t have to be complicated.” He’s earned that restraint. After training in Bengaluru and at Kendall College in Chicago, he cooked in luxury kitchens like Trump International and Sixteen. Back in India, he made chocolate at Naviluna, built menus from scratch at By the Peepal, founded TFG Cafe and Kaffee Berliner, and co-founded Curated Culinary Creative Studio. Today, Circa 11's repertoire spans nearly 84 to 90 dishes across its shifts, evolving every few months with seasonal produce.

Roasted carrots with tomato XO, labneh and sweet potato chips. Burrata orto with savoury granola, greens, chilli crisp and sourdough.

Bar Find made the night even better On the evening I visited, Circa 11's monochrome palette was punctuated with hits of red — Bar Find had moved in. The travelling bar was born inside a Victorian building in Kolkata, and it’s now doing a 90-day residency at Circa 11, October 2026 to January 2027. The collab pairs Circa 11’s dinner menu with a savoury-to-sweet cocktail list from Bar Find co-founder and creative director Matteo Ciarpaglini: spumante marino, gilda martini, ceviche mary, pistachio and coffee, and sgroppino. “Circa has always been about following our curiosity while being very deliberate about what reaches the table,” chef Pradyumna shared, adding, “With Bar Find, we saw an opportunity to bring another culinary perspective into that conversation.” Diganta Chakraborty, Bar Find’s founder and CEO, stopped by my table to talk me through the concept. Bringing it to Indiranagar felt like a homecoming for him. We ended up talking about Kolkata — where he got his start, and where I grew up. My evening somehow felt like a house party Somewhere between the second course and the dessert, the evening stopped feeling like a review and started feeling like a good house party. The kind where you end up at talking to strangers like you have known them. That’s how I ended up in an easy conversation with Ankit. He’s from Haryana. So is my mother. In Bengaluru, you don’t meet many people from back home. When you do, there’s an instant rapport — the food, the stories, the sudden feeling of home. It was not a big moment. It was just one of those small, warm ones that makes a room feel less like a restaurant and more like someone's place. That is exactly what Circa 11 does best.

Jackfruit katsu curry with jasmine rice. Chocolate pavé with chocolate soil and vanilla bean ice cream.

What I ate, and what I am still thinking about The roasted carrots were a standout — punchy tomato XO, cooling labneh, crisp sweet potato chips. The burrata orto followed — creamy burrata, savoury granola, cherry tomatoes, crisp vegetables, chilli crisp, sourdough. The jackfruit katsu curry was the hearty main — crispy jackfruit over jasmine rice in a rich curry. Also read | I plucked my appetiser off a plant, ate tamarind ice cream: Inside Nila's 12-course tasting menu And then came dessert. Too many videos of Circa 11’s tiramisu had set the plan before I arrived: shoot it for Instagram. Instead, I left having eaten the chocolate pavé. I was too full for both, and too much sugar in one night felt like a mistake. The pavé was rich, deeply chocolatey, silky without being heavy — worth every bite. The tiramisu will have to wait for a trip of its own. Honestly, I am looking forward to going back just for that.