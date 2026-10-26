I went for a 10-course Meghalayan feast in Bengaluru and ended up dining with royalty, discovering the culinary soul of the northeast

Inside Tijouri at Radisson Blu Atria, wooden shelves spilt over with Meghalayan crafts and greenery, while woven cane baskets and brassware mingled with centrepieces of indigenous bamboo and native beaded necklaces — all laid over bold mustard-and-maroon checked placemats so charming I wanted to take one home. It felt less like a pop-up and more like a vision of what a refined Meghalayan restaurant could be, where craft, history and hospitality meet.

It takes a rare kind of alchemy to make a dining room in Bengaluru feel as though it has been lifted straight out of the misty hills of Shillong. Stepping into the pop-up presented by Meghalaya Tourism in collaboration with Seeti Movement, the shift was immediate and immersive. Also read | I travelled 145 km from Bengaluru to Mysuru to try the famous ‘Mysore ramen’ at Neon Castle, a couple-run restaurant inside a 90-year-old bungalow

The table where I was seated felt like its own world The room was electric with energy, bringing together a cross-section of diners: food bloggers, chefs, entrepreneurs, and journalists. And yet, for all its luminaries, the room was defined by ease and warmth. At my table was Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, who co-founded Seeti Movement with Sid Mewara — the Wharton-educated, professionally trained chef behind The Big Forkers and co-host of Warner Bros. Discovery's I Should Have Stayed Home, whose career has moved between professional kitchens, media and restaurant development.

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia herself is unmistakable. Effortlessly elegant, she carries the quiet poise of someone born into a royal household, married into a prominent political lineage, and regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures of her heritage. Yet any formality dissolved within moments. She was vibrant, gracious and entirely present — happy to connect with anyone and everyone over a shared love for regional Indian culture and food.

This was a very busy evening for her — hosting, moving between tables, keeping the whole room together — and she still took the time out when I asked if we could step aside for a quick chat, sharing insights into her world. Beyond style, her presence reflects a deliberate, mindful way of living. That is a story for another day — one she has graciously agreed to share in detail.

The spirit of generosity extended right across our table. I connected with a fellow guest — a fellow Cancerian who loved nothing more than feeding people. Most of the table was busy documenting the dishes, photographing each course as it arrived, while trading notes on the local and international dining scene and where to find authentic Northeastern food in Bengaluru. Running into familiar faces from the city's culinary scene only added to the feeling that this wasn't just a dinner, but a gathering of kindred spirits. Between courses, Sid joined us, trading stories and laughing at old memories.