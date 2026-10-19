Bengaluru's secret cafe: 16 strangers in 1 apartment with themed menus, specialty coffee and zero awkwardness

So when a post flickered across my Instagram feed a few weeks ago — a proposition that read, "We're turning our beautiful apartment into a tiny 16-seater cafe, a third space built for slow conversations, soft music, warm lighting, and meeting interesting people over coffee and bites. No loud crowds. No rushed cafe energy. Just a cosy home full of strangers hanging out over drinks, sweet treats, savoury bites, music and good conversation" — I sent a direct message and somehow got one of 16 seats.

I consider myself an experience junkie — specifically for that slow, intentional cafe culture. The hiss of the espresso wand, the low hum of strangers talking, that thrill of walking into a room where you know no one. In a city like Bengaluru — where everyone is over-scheduled and friend circles keep shifting — I'm always hunting for that elusive ‘third space’ (that social hangout distinct from home and work). Also read | I dined with chef Kunal Kapur at his new Bengaluru restaurant: 3.5 hours, 8 courses, 1 serious tofu conversation

The couple — both chartered accountants by day — might seem like unlikely hospitality savants. Ria, originally from Jaipur and raised in Abu Dhabi, is a portfolio manager. Siddharth, from Ballari, came to Bengaluru to study at Christ University and now works as a deals advisor. They have travelled to nearly 30 countries and describe themselves as 'type-A' perfectionists. And it shows.

Walking to a stranger's apartment to meet 15 other strangers should feel strange. It didn't. The door opened to something closer to the lobby of a boutique hotel than a living room. Curated earth tones, warm ambient lighting, contemporary seating, an expansive skyline view. Impeccably clean.

They actually engineered the awkwardness out In a regular cafe, the contract is simple: you order, you sip, you eat, you disappear behind a phone or laptop screen. At After Hours, you are there to talk. "When you walk in the door, we introduce guests to the whole group right away so nobody is awkwardly waiting around," Ria told HT Lifestyle, as Siddharth pulled a velvety pour-over behind a makeshift bar in their living room.

"Before doing guest introductions, Siddharth and I introduce ourselves first. I feel that makes things a little informal and fun, so it doesn't go into a very serious mode where people feel hesitant," she added. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world

Shortly after arrival, we were split into pairs for five-minute speed chats, then tasked with introducing our partner to the room. My partner was a Gen Z woman who wants to be a sunglasses designer — earnest, ambitious, entirely outside my usual circle. That, precisely, is the point.

Ria explained: “We wanted to create a space where people could build communities together. Especially in Bengaluru, it's very difficult to make plans — people are booked three weeks out. After the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of our known circle has moved or travelled. We wanted a place where even after meeting, guests have an opportunity to connect and hang out outside.”