Piping hot tea and a cold morning are a match made in heaven. A good cup of masala chai is soul-soothing, and the familiar aroma of spices can make even a morning that leaves you shivering feel cosy. But if masala chai is your go-to brew, there's a whole world of flavours and aroma you may be missing out on.ALSO READ: Tea-time treats for chai lovers: Try these 3 masala chai desserts with dark chocolate, jaggery or saffron

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Anubha Jhawar, tea sommelier and founder of Celeste, shared her guide to choosing a winter tea with HT Lifestyle. Her picks range from a malty Assam to a saffron-scented kahwa. She also explained when to use water just off the boil and when to let it cool for a smoother cup.

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Jhawar encouraged tea drinkers to broaden their horizons and explore what winter teas have to offer. Some may crave the malty depth of Assam; others may prefer the aroma of cardamom or saffron. There's no single way to enjoy a winter brew. It all comes to personal preference.

She added, "Winter changes the way we experience tea. As the weather cools, we naturally begin reaching for cups that feel warmer, fuller and a little more comforting. Delicate teas still have their place, but this is often the season when deeper black teas, warming spices and aromatic botanicals feel especially inviting.”

5 winter teas and why they work

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{{^usCountry}} The sommelier listed her winter tea picks and described the flavour of each one: 1. Black tea Assam tea is for those who enjoy a malty brew.

Add milk for a softer cup. 2. Masala chai Strong Assam CTC base is recommended because of its flavour. It holds up to milk and spices.

Makes a bold, warming cup for a cold morning. 3. Spiced black tea with orange peel If you like the warmth of spices and take your tea without milk, try adding orange peel and spices to orthodox black tea.

Peel gives the brew a bright citrus aroma. 4. Kahwa Add cardamom, cinnamon, clove, rose, almond, and saffron to green tea.

The spices lend warmth; rose and saffron give the brew its fragrance. 5. Herbal infusions If you want something warm and caffeine-free in the evening, try chamomile for a floral flavour, mint for freshness or lemongrass for a citrus note.

Less stimulating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sommelier listed her winter tea picks and described the flavour of each one: 1. Black tea Assam tea is for those who enjoy a malty brew.

Add milk for a softer cup. 2. Masala chai Strong Assam CTC base is recommended because of its flavour. It holds up to milk and spices.

Makes a bold, warming cup for a cold morning. 3. Spiced black tea with orange peel If you like the warmth of spices and take your tea without milk, try adding orange peel and spices to orthodox black tea.

Peel gives the brew a bright citrus aroma. 4. Kahwa Add cardamom, cinnamon, clove, rose, almond, and saffron to green tea.

The spices lend warmth; rose and saffron give the brew its fragrance. 5. Herbal infusions If you want something warm and caffeine-free in the evening, try chamomile for a floral flavour, mint for freshness or lemongrass for a citrus note.

Less stimulating. {{/usCountry}}

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A light warm infusion with ingredients like ginger, tulsi, cinnamon, mulethi, or black pepper.

How to choose and brew your winter tea

Jhawar suggested starting with what you are in the mood for, whether that's a bold masala chai on a cold morning or a fragrant kahwa to sip slowly. Once you have picked up your blend, the way you brew it matters. Water just off the boil brings out the depth of the black tea. Letting it cool a little first helps keep green tea from turning bitter, around 75 to 80°C. For herbal infusions, pour hot water and a few minutes of steeping, without rushing.

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She added, “My suggestion is not to follow winter tea ‘rules’ too rigidly. Think instead about the mood you want from the cup, and choose accordingly.”Here's her breakdown on the flavour profile:

Bold and comforting: Assam or masala chai

Citrusy and aromatic: spiced orthodox black tea

Fragrant: kahwa

Calming: a caffeine-free infusion in the evening