Tried and Tested the Beyond Quantum 4-burner gas stove for 45 days: Does HEXA technology actually save gas?

If there is one thing I notice quickly with a gas stove, it is how much time I spend waiting for a pan to heat up. After using the Quantum 4 Burner Gas Saver Stove from Beyond Appliances at home for more than 45 days, the first thing that caught our attention was the heat. It genuinely heats faster, and that has made everyday cooking feel quicker.

The Quantum four-burner gas stove in everyday use, with all four burners working comfortably during a busy home cooking session. (Hindustan Times)

The bigger surprise came when we looked at our LPG consumption. We normally replace our cylinder every 25 days. With this stove, our latest cylinder lasted 32 days. That is a seven-day difference in one cooking cycle, which is significant for a household that cooks regularly.

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My verdict after 45-plus days

The Quantum is a practical four-burner stove that gets the basics right. The burners heat quickly, all four positions are genuinely usable, and the spacing is much better than our previous gas stove.

Thermal efficiency: 9.5/10

Build and finish: 8.5/10

Flame control: 8.5/10

Cleaning: 9/10

Value for money: 9/10

The one thing I did not love is the blackening of the steel rings. No matter how much we clean them, they do not return to their original finish. It does not affect cooking, but if you are particular about how your stove looks, it is worth knowing.

The LPG saving was the biggest surprise

Beyond Appliances says the Quantum uses HEXA Heat Exchange Architecture and delivers 77% energy efficiency, with potential savings of up to two LPG cylinders a year.

I cannot claim two cylinders saved annually because our own testing has only covered 45-plus days. What I can say is that our usual cylinder cycle moved from around 25 days to 32 days during this period.

That is a seven-day increase from our normal usage pattern. For us, this is the most convincing part of the experience because it is based on what happened in our own kitchen rather than a laboratory figure. The stove also heats faster than our previous model. For daily cooking, that difference is noticeable, particularly when preparing food that requires quick heating.

Four burners that you can actually use together

This was another area where the Quantum made a real difference. Our previous gas stove had four burners, but using all four at once often meant moving pots and pans around so they did not get in each other's way. With the Quantum, the burners are properly spaced, so we can use all four without constantly adjusting cookware.

That may sound like a small detail, but it matters during everyday Indian cooking when you have dal simmering on one burner, vegetables on another, a pressure cooker going on the third and something else heating on the fourth. All four burners also feel useful rather than having one or two that you rarely reach for. The configuration includes one large burner, two medium burners and one small burner, giving enough flexibility for everything from regular cooking to lower heat tasks.

The build feels made for everyday cooking

The Quantum comes with an 8 mm toughened glass top, full brass burners, metal knobs, stainless steel pan supports and sealed stainless steel drip trays.

In our use, the overall setup has worked well for regular cooking. The pan supports keep cookware stable, while the sealed drip tray makes cleaning after spills fairly straightforward. The blackened steel rings are the only finish-related complaint I have. They have picked up a stubborn look that regular cleaning has not fixed. Thankfully, this is cosmetic and has not affected the stove's performance.

Is the Quantum 4 Burner Gas Saver Stove worth it?

After more than 45 days, I would say yes, especially for households that cook several times a day and want a four-burner stove where all four burners can be used comfortably. The faster heating is something you notice during cooking. The seven-day increase in our LPG cylinder cycle is an even bigger reason for us to keep using it.

At ₹7,999 on the product page, and ₹10,999 on Amazon, the Quantum is not the cheapest four-burner gas stove around. But if the improved LPG consumption continues over several more cycles, the higher initial price starts making more sense.

For me, the biggest win is simple. We are cooking faster, using all four burners properly and getting more days from our LPG cylinder. The black steel rings could certainly look better, but apart from that, the Quantum has worked very well in our kitchen.

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