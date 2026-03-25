We asked ChatGPT for high-protein meals: Here’s what it gave us

Post the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are becoming conscious about their lifestyle choices, especially what they consume. However, amidst the busy and long work hours, finding the time to plan a proper meal that fulfills all the nutritional needs is often the biggest challenge. In the era of artificial intelligence, ChatGPT came as one of the biggest resources to solve our everyday problems, even dietary ones. We gave these simple prompts to ChatGPT, and it listed some of themost delicious, protein-focused meals that can be easily made using ingredients we all have in our kitchens. High protein meals by ChatGPT simple prompts. (Unsplash)

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Here’s a simple prompt pattern that works every day:

“Help me create a high-protein meal using these ingredients: __. I plan to use this appliance: __. Give me steps, timing, and portions.”

1. Spicy paneer stir fry bowl Protein: around 20 to 22 g per 120 g paneer

The protein bowl works for lunch or dinner when time is short and hunger is sharp.

Step 1: Take soft cubes of paneer and toss it with onions, capsicum, and a little chilli.

Step 2: Warm a pan, and add oil, onions, paneer, salt as per taste, and turmeric.

Step 3: Squeeze a lemon at the end.

ChatGPT Prompt: “Give me a fast paneer stir fry with onions and capsicum. Steps should be simple and timing clear.”

2. Masala egg wrap Protein: around 19 to 22 g for two eggs

Egg wraps help people who need a meal they can eat while standing or working on a laptop.

Step 1: Beat two eggs and add chopped tomatoes and green chillies.

Step 2: Make it like a thin omelette.

Step 3: Roll in some lettuce or a spoonful of chutney.

ChatGPT Prompt: “Make a quick egg wrap with tomatoes and basic spices. One serving. Clear steps.”