4 simple hacks for permanent weight loss revealed by nutritionist

Fad diets will come and go but may not contribute to your goal of sustainable weight loss. If you are following a diet that requires you to skip meals or going overboard on certain nutrients while restricting others, it may not account for a balanced diet that is usually supposed to nourish your body and mind. In addition, such diets could also make all the weight that you have lost come back.

Losing weight permanently on the other hand is about forming healthy habits lifelong and not for a certain period. A nutritionist shares four simple tips to lose weight sustainably and which doesn't require you to stick to any specific diet or suffer from endless hunger pangs.

Nutritionist Azra Khan revealing the "secret formula to weight loss" says one should eat only when hungry. "Do not eat just because you are supposed to eat. Listen to your body and give it fuel only when required," she says.

Many of us do not pay attention to body cues as we are glued to our screens even while eating and are not mindful of how much we are eating. It is important to stop when you feel full.

"Often people keep on eating even after they feel full simple because they like the taste of a particular food maybe but this is wrong. Give your gut room to work," says Khan.

The expert also advises us to follow the age-old advice of chewing food properly to get signals of satiety. "Our brains gets signal from our satiety hormone leptin about 20 mins after we start eating so chew and savour the food so that you get signals of satiety," she says.

Not every diet is for everyone. One must choose their diets on the basis on what suits them. "Don’t go on a trend of keto paleo low carb high carb just because everyone is doing it. Eat only what you think is good for you so that you enjoy," says Khan.

