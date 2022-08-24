5 amazing nutrients to support your mental health

What you eat during the day can make or break your day literally. Fuelling your brain with the right kind of nutrients and a high-quality diet can improve concentration, moods and energy levels which ultimately helps in boosting your productivity at whatever you do and also promote happy hormones like dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin. (Also read: 5 reasons you shouldn't start your day with carbohydrates)

Processed foods and sugary items are what we crave when we feel low, but unfortunately, they can only give you a temporary boost and instead steal your energy. When you feel energetic and have better control over your mood, your mental health is good and you feel life is worth living. Unhealthy diet on the other hand could deteriorate your mental health over a period of time. Eating fatty foods and sugary treats can increase inflammation and oxidative stress and could put you at risk of depression and anxiety.

If you are feeling low and on the verge of poor mental health, the right food choices can help you with better brain health and reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talks about nutrients that are amazing for mental health.

MAGNESIUM

Magnesium is a calming mineral that nourishes the nervous system and helps prevent anxiety, fear, nervousness, restlessness and irritability.

Source: Amaranth leaves, sunflower seeds, walnuts, banana, apricots

OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS

There are three types of fatty acids: ALA, EPA and DHA. Of the three, EPA appears to be the best at helping with anxiety

Source: Chia seeds, flaxseeds, ghee

B-VITAMINS

B vitamins are a group of eight different nutrients particularly B6, B9 (folic acid) and B12, are essential for the proper function of the nervous system and can help manage anxiety

Source: Peanuts, legumes, leafy greens

ZINC

Low levels of zinc, possibly associated with concurrent oxidative stress, may cause lower GABA and glutamate, having an anxiogenic effect, and that foods rich in zinc raises GABA levels that may help improve anxiety symptoms.

Source: Amaranth, garden-cress seeds, all lentils

VITAMIN D

Many people are deficient in or have suboptimal levels of vitamin D, a fat-soluble nutrient that’s essential for brain function and mood regulation. Studies show that vitamin D inadequacy or deficiency is particularly common in people with mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders

Source: Egg yolk, mushrooms, vitamin D fortified foods and supplements

