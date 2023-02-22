5 essential tips for a healthy heart this spring season

Spring, the most delightful season of all, is here. Not only your surrounding turn pleasant with the gentle breeze, colourful flowers, lush green trees and a warm sunshine, but also your state of mind transforms and takes a positive turn. People who may have turned sedentary during the bitter cold usually become more active in February and March as the weather is just perfect for long walks and slightly longer exercise sessions. Exercise, nutritious food and managing stress can also help boost heart health, however, sudden increase in exercising after months of being inactive can be detrimental to your heart and one must gradually increase duration of exercise to avoid heart attack risk in spring.

"As the spring approaches, it has been found that there is a 15 percent increase in the incidence of heart attacks due to sudden increase in activities following a sedentary winter. So, to prevent it, graded exercise is what is required, and one must try to eat healthy," says Dr Charan Reddy, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr Reddy says annual lipid testing is needed at this time to assess the cardiac risks.

To stay active and healthy, the cardiologist suggests some tips to take care of your heart during the spring season:

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential for keeping your heart healthy. Water helps flush out toxins from the body and keeps your heart functioning optimally. Make sure you drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help reduce the risk of heart-related diseases. It helps keep your heart strong and improves your overall health. Make sure you exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.

3. Eat healthy

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is essential for keeping your heart healthy. Include foods that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. Avoid processed foods, sugar, and sodium, as they can increase your risk of heart disease.

4. Manage stress

Stress can have a negative impact on your heart health. Try to reduce your stress levels by engaging in activities that relax you, such as yoga or meditation.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Quitting smoking can help reduce your risk of heart disease and improve your overall health.

