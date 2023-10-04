5 reasons why you are having too many dreams; expert decodes

Dreams are fascinating and transport us to the world where seemingly impossible things are possible and things unfold in the most dramatic way. Many people forget their dreams the moment they wake up while others can recall a couple of them. There are very few people who remember most of the dreams. Dreaming is a normal part of sleep process, and it can actually help consolidate memories and prepare us to face life situations better. However, too much dreaming or vivid dreaming is associated with troubled mental health. Excessive and intense dreaming could be associated with overstimulation of brain, stress, unresolved emotional issues, trauma or a side effect of certain medications. When you are dreaming more than required, you are likely to suffer from daytime fatigue which can affect your energy levels during the day. (Also read: What is lucid dreaming; 5 amazing benefits and facts that will blow your mind)

Why do some people dream excessively and feel daytime fatigue?

"Dreams give a glimpse into the workings of our subconscious mind that has always evaded us otherwise. However, dreaming excessively can cause fatigue during the daytime. It also causes fragmentation of sleep, emotional impact, and cognitive pressure. Excessive dreaming can be classified as having vivid dreams that include intense, detailed, and memorable dreams that occur frequently.

Excessive dreaming and daytime fatigue can be indicative of various factors that involve both psychological and physiological aspects," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Here are some insights into this condition and potential strategies for treatment:

Dr Tugnait shares the reasons behind vivid dreams and excessive dreaming too much.

1. Mental strain

Elevated stress and anxiety frequently catalyse vivid and excessive dreaming. The subconscious psyche can become more active during slumber, resulting in intense dreams that can disrupt restful sleep, engendering daytime fatigue. Techniques such as breathwork, mindfulness and meditation can help regulate stress and reduce dream intensity.

2. Medications

Certain medications can affect our sleep patterns and, in turn, our dreams. Antidepressants are among the drugs that can affect dream patterns.

3. Sleep disorders

Another cause of excessive dreaming is disorders like sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy. Such conditions impair sleep quality and can cause frequent awakenings and vivid dreams.

4. Lifestyle and regimen

A change in lifestyle or specific aspects of life can also disrupt sleep quality and dreams. For instance, a deficient diet, erratic sleep patterns, and use of any stimulant like caffeine or alcohol can affect the calibre of dreams. Adhering to a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a uniform sleep schedule can help to a large extent.

5. Unresolved emotional issues

A leading cause of any disturbance in an individual’s life can be the unresolved emotional baggage and past traumas they carry. Our mind can process everything in our subconscious mind while we sleep. This attempt to process and work through our repressed memories can cause us to have vivid, intense, and detailed dreams and may also disrupt our sleep.

How excessive dreaming can be treated

Dr Tugnait says it would be helpful to seek professional counselling to work through the repressed memories and traumas. Another beneficial practice could be keeping a sleep and dream journal to help unpack the meaning and symbolism hidden in recurring dreams.

"Working on stress reduction and developing emotional intelligence through introspection is also essential, and exploring creative outlets like art therapy may also aid in the resolution of inner conflicts. Employing all these strategies can improve an individual's sleep quality to maintain the quality of life," says the expert.

Keep your screens away

Activities that engage your mind, like watching intense movies or using electronic devices just before going to bed, can keep your mind in a stimulated state, which leads to restless sleep and vivid dreams.

"Avoiding such activities before bedtime is always recommended. If the condition persists, seeking a healthcare professional who will conduct a proper evaluation to determine and rule out any underlying medical conditions is essential," says Dr Tugnait.

Daytime fatigue and excessive dreaming have a complicated relationship, and effective treatment must take a holistic approach that considers mental, emotional, and physical variables. While managing the daytime fatigue that comes with excessive dreaming can be difficult, it is possible with the proper techniques. People can reclaim control over their dream patterns and get better sleep by dealing with the root causes, regulating stress, and implementing healthy sleeping habits.

