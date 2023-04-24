5 simple things to do during stressful times for your health

We are living in stressful times and leading a hectic lifestyle can add to the stress levels. While daily stress can be managed with mindfulness and time management, there are certain unexpected negative events in our life that can leave us in grief, shock, or unmanageable stress. While we are dealing with this kind of a situation, one needs to be a bit easy on themselves and make sure to follow certain self-care tips to maintain sound physical and mental health. For instance, people tend to indulge in sugary and fatty treats when they are feeling stressed as they help in release of feel-good hormones. When stressed, one should not go overboard with work, and be a little gentle to themselves. (Also read: Why everyday decisions feel so stressful – and what to do about it) While dealing with a stressful situation, one needs to be a bit easy on themselves and make sure to follow certain self-care tips to maintain sound physical and mental health.(Pexels)

"Stressful experiences are a normal part of life, and the stress response is a survival mechanism that primes us to respond to threats. But when a stressor is negative and can’t be fought off or avoided—such as layoffs at work or a loved one’s medical crisis—or when the experience of stress becomes chronic, our biological responses to stress can impair our physical and mental health," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor.

Why we crave for unhealthy foods when stressed

"When confronted with a stressor, the central nervous system releases adrenaline and cortisol, which affects the digestive tract among other physiological changes. Release of the hormone cortisol during chronic stress can cause fat and sugar cravings. Research also suggests that high cortisol combined with high sugar consumption may prompt the deposition of fat around our internal organs—visceral fat that is associated with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases," says Kapoor.

Kapoor also suggests simple things one can do during stressful times for health:

Do not go overboard

Remember, good is good enough. And this will look different for every person as they continue to seek their goals. Slowing down is still moving. Keep on. Aim for good enough Stress is no time for perfection.

Eat more nutrient-dense foods

Offer yourself nutrient-dense carbs instead of high sugar treats. Low carb foods like fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, dairy, fish, lean meats, beans, peas, eggs, nuts and seeds are a game changer. Have adaptogenic herbal teas rather than increased caffeine.

Increase intake of minerals, electrolytes

Be on the lookout for ways to increase calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium.

Don't forget protein

During times of intense stress, you may actually crave less protein. In this case, even a little is better than none.

Be gentle to yourself

Giving yourself a few moments to breathe deeply. Even a few deep breaths can help restore the nervous system. Be gentle to yourself. Trust that good is good enough. This too, is part of the healing path.

