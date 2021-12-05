5 surprising reasons behind your sudden hair loss

The sight of a thick ball of hair every time you comb, wash or style your tresses can be depressing. Every time this happens, one may think of worst possible scenarios and some of us might be convinced of some hidden ailment that is causing this sudden hair fall. Hair loss can indeed be very stressful and plays havoc with a person's state of mind.

While the most common cause of hair loss is a hereditary condition called androgenic alopecia which comes with ageing, there could be many other common reasons behind your rapidly thinning hairline. Some of them are overdoing hair care, scalp infection, certain medications or hormonal change and chemical treatments on hair.

So those who are losing sleep over hair loss, stop overthinking or panicking, and scroll down to see if one of these causes are behind your hair loss. Once you get to know what's causing the hair lss, you may prevent irreversible damage to your hair.

1. You are not eating right

If you are trying to lose weight with a crash diet that deprives you of certain nutrients, chances are you may lose your hair too.

"Extreme diets and deficiencies of protein, vitamins, iron, etc. can cause excessive hair shedding. New fad diets emerging every day sometimes allow you to miss out the essential and very basic nutrients necessary for smooth functioning of your system," says cosmetologist Dr. Shilpi Behl from Aesthetic Pundits.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics says lack of vitamin A, B12, D, C and other elements like, zinc, iron, proteins cause a nutrient deficiency in the hair follicles, thus weakening them and causing hair thinning and loss.

2. Infection on scalp

When bacteria, yeast, or fungi overgrow and invade hair follicles, infection occurs. You might see pus bumps, redness, and scaling. Most scalp infections are curable with the right antibiotic or antifungal medication, says Dr Neeraj Sahni from Aesthetic Pundits.

3. Overdoing with hair care

We all love to style our hair, but going overboard with it could lead to hair loss. "Yes you might be going overboard with using chemicals, products, and other hair treatments," says Dr Kapoor.

Dr Behl also adds that excessive heat styling and chemical treatments on hair are a major reason for a type of hair loss called traction alopecia.

4. Hormonal imbalance

Many things such as PCOS, menopause, diabetes, obesity and even heart problems can cause the hair to shed, says Dr Kapoor.

5. Certain medications

Medications like blood thinners, antidepressants, cholesterol-lowering drugs, etc. also contributes to hair loss, says Dr Sahni.

