5 tips to keep your lips soft and smooth in winter

The winter season is associated with cold and dryness. Like the rest of the parts, lips are also an integral part of our body and at times we end up neglecting it. The frosty weather and cold winds tend to make them dry, chappy and even the skin may peel out. So, one should take care of lips with utmost seriousness!

HERE ARE A FEW TIPS AND HACKS TO KEEP YOUR LIPS MOISTURIZED, SOFT AND HEALTHY DURING THE ENTIRE WINTER SEASON.

1. DON’T LICK THEM TOO OFTEN

It is a basic human tendency that we end up licking the lips more often in winters because the lips get dried easily. This leads to submission of saliva on the surface which further adds to the damage.

2. APPLY A GOOD QUALITY LIP BALM

The easiest and most common hack to keep your lips healthy and fuller is using a good quality balm (paraben and alcohol free) at night. Your lips undergo deep nourishment and moisturization while you are asleep.

3. ADD A PROTECTIVE LAYER FOR LIPS

It is recommended that you use a sunscreen with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) along with the lip balm while stepping out of the house in the daytime. SPF acts as a protective layer to prevent them from getting pigmented and dried.

4. KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED

It is but obvious that if the body is hydrated enough, so would the lips be. In winter, we don’t feel very thirsty but it is our responsibility that we keep a check on the number of times we drink water in a day.

5. EXFOLIATE

Gentle exfoliation may help in removing dead skin. Try this very effective home remedies that may help exfoliate your lips and bring back the natural softness

Using honey and sugar (prefer brown sugar) scrub is recommended for dry and chapped lips. They are rich in antioxidants and can be also used as a lip balm for protection from UV rays.

How to use: Mix honey and sugar in 1:2 ratio and Scrub it gently over your lips for 5 to 10 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

HERE'S A DIY TREATMENT FOR LIPS

Like your face, your lips also need some extra care. So here are a few simple remedies that might help.

1. LEMON AND ALMOND OIL

A combination of lemon and almond oil is highly effective to lighten up your lip colour. It provides hydration and moisture that makes them naturally supple and pink.

How to use: Take two tablespoons of almond oil,squeeze 2-3 drops of lemon and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes. Wash it with lukewarm water.

2. DOING IT WITH DAIRY PRODUCTS

One of the most convenient and inexpensive methods is to use cream/malai. Applying just a little bit of cream/malai is very effective for hydration and depigmentation.

3. HEALTHY LIVING AND BALANCED DIET

In addition to maintaining the correct water level within the body, it is extremely essential to have a great appetite and consume a balanced diet rich in nutrients and minerals.

Lips are the most sensitive area of your body, and so, they deserve your attention to keep them healthy. In addition to the above hacks, one must be careful with direct exposure to harmful UV rays,chemical-based tints and plucking the dried skin of your lips.

(This story is written by Dr Syed Nazim. Dr Nazim is a dermatologist, aesthetic, and hair transplant surgeon at Royal Lush Skin Clinic, Saket, New Delhi. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)