5 ways black raisins can boost your overall health this winter

Looking for snacks to munch, particularly something sweet, to satiate your cravings in between the meals during winters? Black raisins or Kaali kishmish is the perfect addition to your list of healthy snacks this winter season as they will not only keep you full for long and help you with those weight loss goals but will make sure to keep your cholesterol and blood pressure levels in control. Soaking them in water overnight will multiply their health benefits as doing that will increase the anti-oxidant content in them.

A little sweet and a little tangy, black raisins are made by drying certain varieties of black grapes and can be added to a variety of desserts - cakes, kheer, barfis to name a few.

The benefits of black raisins are countless from reducing hair loss to relieving constipation. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently took to her Instagram account to share the wonderful properties of black raisins that would make you include in your diet right away.

Dr Bhavsar says that black raisins are an amazing addition to your diet as they help eliminate impurities from blood, reduce blood pressure, hair loss, keep anemia at bay as they contain natural anti-oxidants and are rich in iron.

Here are the other benefits of eating black raisins every day:

Helps prevent osteoporosis: Apart from potassium, black raisins have very high amounts of calcium that makes it an essential food for bones. According to studies, the micronutrients in black raisins help prevent the onset of osteoporosis.

Reduces grey hair and hairfall: If you are facing issues like dry and brittle hair during winter, start having black raisins every day. They are a powerhouse of iron, and also have a large amount of Vitamin C that facilitates the fast absorption of the mineral and provides proper nourishment to the hair.

Keep blood pressure under control: If you are someone who's battling with blood pressure issues, black raisins could provide relief. The high potassium levels in raisins aids in reducing sodium from the blood and help keep blood pressure in control.

Relieves constipation: Black raisins also have high amounts of dietary fibre which can provide bulk to the stools and aid in a smooth movement.

Keeps anemia at bay: People with anemia issues can also benefit from having a handful of black raisins regularly as they have high contents of iron.

Apart from these, black raisins also help bring relief in menstrual cramps, fight against bad cholesterol (reduces LDL cholesterol), good for oral health (due to presence of phytochemicals), help reduce acidity or heartburn and improve energy levels.

Benefits of soaking black raisins

Dr Bhavsar says soaking the raisins is essential as dried food items aggravate your Vata dosha and may promote wind production and gastric issues. Soaking makes them easy to digest. Soak handful of raisins overnight and have them on empty stomach in the morning, advises the Ayurveda expert.

