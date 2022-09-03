5 ways diabetes can affect women's health

Diabetes has become one of the fastest growing chronic illnesses in the world and it is no longer the disease of elderly. While earlier the insulin resistance in a person gradually increased in old age also causing pancreas impairment, these days type 2 diabetes cases are increasing even in young and children due to faulty lifestyle choices. (Also read: Diabetes: Warning signs that your blood sugar is out of control)

Diabetes affects men and women differently. While men are at a greater risk of developing the disease as compared to women, females develop more complications when their blood sugar levels are not in control. While heart diseases, kidney problems, eye issues and stroke are common diabetic complications among men and women, there are certain problems that are specific to women's health.

Here are ways diabetes can affect a woman's health.

Increased heart attack risk

Heart diseases is one of the top causes of death in people with diabetes as high blood sugar over a period of time can damage blood vessels and nerves of your heart increasing chances of heart attack and stroke. "In women, diabetes increases the heart attack risk by four folds when compared to men," says Dr. Lovelena Munawar - Senior Consultant, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Depression

Women are more likely to develop mental health issues like depression due to diabetes as compared to men. This makes diabetes management even more difficult and this increases risk of complications and mortality significantly.

Sexual health

Diabetes can play havoc with levels of estrogen, an important female hormone that helps regulate menstrual cycle, urinary tract, and other crucial functions. This could make them susceptible to many sexual health issues.

"Women are prone to urinary tract and genital tract infections and diabetes increases the risk," says Dr Munawar.

Problems in pregnancy

Pre-existing diabetes can cause delay in getting pregnant, complications while being pregnant and delivery issues. "Poorly controlled diabetes can lead to miscarriages and defective birth," says the expert.

Worsens menopause

Menopause is the transition time for women when their menstrual cycle is ending. This can lead to many hormonal issues which manifests in symptoms like mood swings, hot flashes, depression, lack of sleep among others. Diabetes can make menopause even more difficult as it intensified the symptoms associated with it.

