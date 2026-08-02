6 fitness gifts under 2000 that will leave your health-conscious friend speechless this Friendship Day

Friendship Day is a great time to celebrate the special bonds we share and appreciate those who have always been there for us. If you want to make your best friend feel special, consider giving them a thoughtful gift that supports their health journey. We have listed some of the best fitness gifts under ₹2000 that will surely bring a smile to your friend’s face and help their health and well-being.

What are the gifts for Friendship Day?

Smartwatches designed for everyday fitness tracking, calling and daily wear. (AI-generated)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Here are 6 fitness gifts for your best friend for Friendship Day, all under ₹2000:

1. Fitband

The Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a great gift. It has a 1.38″ TFT display and offers various watch faces. This watch can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and allow you to make calls via Bluetooth. With an IP68 rating, it is water- and dust-resistant, making it ideal for workouts and daily use.

2. Sippers

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Staying hydrated is important for everyone’s health. The Boldfit Gym Gallon Sipper makes a great gift for your friend who is into fitness. This bottle has a unique design and helpful markers that motivate your friend to drink enough water during workouts and daily activities.

3. Protein

For friends who are into fitness, getting enough protein is important for muscle recovery and growth. Bigmuscles Nutrition Protein provides 26g of hydrolysed whey protein isolate per serving, which helps your friend reach their fitness goals. The refreshing mango flavour makes their post-workout routine more enjoyable.

4. Nuts

Snacking can be healthy! The Paper Boat Premium Smoked and Roasted Nutmix makes a great gift. It includes almonds, cashews, and walnuts, plus raisins and cranberries. This nut mix is a nutritious, energy-boosting snack that your friend will enjoy.

5. Airdopes

Music can motivate you during workouts. The BoAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds provide 42 hours of playtime, making them great for long exercise sessions. They also have low-latency mode for gaming and are IPX4 rated for water resistance, so they enhance both fitness and entertainment.

6. Face and body care kit

Your female friend deserves some self-care, and the Bryan and Candy Romancing The Rose Complete Face and Body Care Kit is a great gift. This kit includes shower gel, face wash, scrub, fragrance mist, and lotion. It is vegan and skin-friendly, providing a luxurious spa-like experience at home.

Men deserve self-care too! The Bombay Shaving Co Bath and Skin Glow Kit includes a charcoal face wash, peel-off mask, face pack, sheet mask, and exfoliating bath soap. This grooming kit helps your friend care for their skin while enjoying a refreshing bath. It’s a great way to encourage them to build a skincare routine.

If your friend is into fitness or leads a healthy lifestyle, these gifts will show you care about their friendship and support their well-being!

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)