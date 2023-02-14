6 home remedies, food combination that can help ease constipation

Constipation or irregular bowel movements is a common gut health issue that is a result of a faulty lifestyle. Not eating sufficient fibrous foods like green vegetables and fruits, not drinking enough water, lack of physical movement, eating fried or spicy food frequently can all be culprit behind your gut issues. While we all tend to suffer from constipation on few occasions due to change in routine, stress or travelling, having trouble with bowel movements frequently shows that certain lifestyle habits need a tweak. (Also read: Triphala to anjeer; Ayurveda remedies to cure constipation in kids)

Constipation can be addressed effectively by fixing your lifestyle.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares home remedies that can help relieve constipation in her recent Instagram post.

1. YOGURT + FLAX SEEDS POWDER

Yogurt contains a strain of friendly bacteria, or probiotic, called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps regulate the digestive system, while flaxseeds are a rich source of soluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass.

2. AMLA JUICE

30 ml of amla juice mixed with a glass of water first thing in the morning helps boost digestion and ease constipation.

3. OAT BRAN

Oat bran is high in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which may help relieve constipation and support bowel health

4. GHEE + MILK

Ghee is a rich source of butyric acid which improves intestinal metabolism and helps in the movement of stools. Taking 1 teaspoon of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is an effective way of reducing constipation the next morning.

5. LEAFY GREENS

Greens such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli are not only rich in fibre but also great sources of folate and Vitamin C and K. These greens help add bulk and weight to stools, which makes them easier to pass through the gut.

6. WATER

Increasing your intake of liquids may improve constipation, especially when consumed in combination with a higher-fibre diet.

