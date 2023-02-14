6 simple everyday habits to improve your sleep

Do you struggle to get a good night's sleep and feel groggy and drowsy during the day? You aren't alone. With the complexities of modern life, the sleep quality has suffered for most people. Part of the problem are the certain habits that interfere with our sleep routine. We not only carry our stress to bed but also our gadgets to it. The way we unwind can make a huge difference in how we sleep. For instance, watching an action-packed movie can over-activate your mind instead of slowing it down. On the other hand, reading a book or taking shower is far more relaxing than scrolling through your mobile phone. It is also important to hit bed nearly same time every day to train our body clock. Leading a sedentary lifestyle is another culprit behind irregular and erratic sleep. So, get up and engage in some exercise in the first half of the day. (Also read: Sleep deprivation: 6 side effects of getting less than 6 hours of sleep)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sleep is not just a matter of shutting your eyes and lying down, it's a complex process that plays a critical role in your physical and mental well-being. A good night's sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy body, sharp mind, and positive mood. If you are having trouble sleeping, you can adopt simple habits that can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer," says Dr Sudheer Nadimpalli, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are six everyday habits as per Dr Sudheer that can improve your sleep quality:

1. Create a regular sleep routine

This can be done by attempting to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. By regulating your body's biological clock, this makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up.

2. Limit exposure to screens

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blue light emitted by screens can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Spend at least an hour without using smartphones or laptops before going to bed.

3. Make your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet

This can promote restful sleep. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows, and consider using black-out curtains or an eye mask to block out any unwanted light.

4. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine

Consuming these substances can interfere with your sleep and make it more difficult to fall asleep. Limiting your consumption of these substances is a good idea, especially at night. Some of the foods that can trigger reflux/acidity like fried or spicy foods are better to be avoided in the evening.

5. Exercise regularly

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regular exercise can help you fall asleep more quickly and enhance the quality of your sleep. However, avoid vigorous exercise before bed, as it can make it harder to fall asleep.

6. Practice relaxation techniques

Stress and anxiety can interfere with your sleep. Consider incorporating relaxation techniques into your bedtime routine, such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.

"In conclusion, by incorporating these six simple habits into your daily routine, you can improve the quality of your sleep and feel more refreshed and energized each day. So, take care of yourself and give your body the rest it needs to thrive," says Dr. Sudheer.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter