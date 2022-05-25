7 everyday foods that are damaging your heart

Are you eating healthy every day or putting yourself at risk of deadly diseases with your eating choices? In our fast-paced life, we tend to pick a lot of processed items from the shelves not giving enough attention to the ingredients. Some of the food items in this list may surprise you as they are perceived healthy by many and it is not uncommon to find them on breakfast table. (Also read: 6 lifestyle choices we need to let go for a healthy heart)

White bread for instance is used for fixing a quick sandwich or fruit juice is a popular accompaniment with breakfast that we usually put in the healthy category or table salt that we do not think twice before sprinkling on our food, are all putting us at grave health risk. According to studies, regular consumption of high amount of salt, sugar, saturated fat, and refined carbs can raise risk of heart attack or stroke. Adding fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy can help your heart health.

Here's a list of unhealthy foods that you should stay away from:

Cereals: "Most people think it is good for heart health, however it is one of the biggest myths. Loading your plate with refined cereals along with sugar (these cereals come with loads of sugar) early in the morning is perfect recipe for disaster," says Smitha Shetty, Nutritionist.

It can be replaced with home cooked poha, sevai, barley roti etc.

Refined cereals are harmful for you health (Unsplash)

Plant based fat: Shetty says vanaspati is the worst kind of fat and heart absolutely hates and rejects it outright. The healthy replacement could be ghee which is the best fat while unrefined seed based oils are also good.

Soda: People think soda is healthy, in reality it is not. Chemicals in soda may actually alter gut bacteria and eventually put people at higher heart risk.

Fresh juices: A lot of people consume sugar in the form of juices. Most juice centres add sugar to one's fresh juice. Best is to have juices at home. What is better than to bite the fruit and not drink them, says Smitha Shetty.

Fruit juice (Pixabay)

White bread: Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cath Lab & Intervention Cardiologist, Symboisis Hospital says consuming too much white bread can contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. "Breads are heavy on starch and can cause stomach problems such as acid reflux, bloating, and constipation. Since it's low in the fiber and protein that helps to slow digestion, white bread is digested and absorbed rapidly. This leads to blood sugars rising quickly," says the cardiologist.

Salt: Dr Phatarpekar says eating too much salt can contribute to high blood pressure, which is linked to conditions like heart failure and heart attack, kidney problems, stroke and osteoporosis. Eating a salty meal can also cause you to have a dry mouth or feel very thirsty.

Rice: The cardiologist says rice contains a high quantity of starch and if you consume it in excess it may increase your risk of diabetes.

