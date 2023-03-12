7 high-protein vegetables you must add to your diet

Vegans or vegetarians are more likely to develop protein deficiency than non-vegetarians or those who consume animal products. However, contrary to popular perception, vegan diet if planned well can provide all the nutrients one needs which includes protein. Vegans who indulge in highly processed foods and do not add fruits, vegetables and whole grains to their diet may develop deficiencies. Protein plays a crucial role in the growth, repair, and maintenance of our body tissues and is made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. From building and repair of tissues, hormone production to proper functioning of immune system, protein is a very important macronutrient for the body. (Also read: High protein superfoods you can easily include in daily diet)

"If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you’ve no doubt heard the same question over and over: 'How will you get enough protein?' Yes, animal products are rich in protein—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t high-protein vegetables that can’t hold their own (or be just as delicious). Protein is a vital building block for our diet, particularly for athletes and those striving for weight loss. It plays a crucial role in building and maintaining muscle mass, keeping hunger pangs at bay, and ensuring that every cell in your body functions correctly. While we typically associate protein with meat and dairy products, vegetables are also an excellent source of plant-based protein, provided you approach your meals with intention," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor.

Of course, it’s possible to get all the protein you need from a plant-based or vegan diet. But it takes some planning to make sure you’re getting essential amino acids and vitamins and minerals, particularly B vitamins and iron.

Here are 7 vegetables suggested by Kapoor which are excellent sources of protein, that one must to their diet. By incorporating these protein-rich vegetables into your meals, you can meet your body’s protein needs while enjoying a variety of delicious and healthy foods.

1. Edamame

Protein: 11 gm per 100 gm

Talk about the healthiest appetiser ever - simply delicious to eat as snack or thrown into soups or vegetable stir-fry.

2. Lima Beans

Protein: 7.8 gm per 100 gm

Lima Beans not only contains protein but also amino acid leucine, which plays a big role in healthy muscle synthesis among older people

3. Soybean sprouts

Protein: 9 gm per cup

Soybean sprouts are crunchy and hefty dose of protein to plant-based plates. If you are tired of beans, sprouts, let you switch things up without sacrificing protein.

4. Green peas

Protein: 5.1 gm per 100 gm



Peas are a fantastic natural source of protein. They are flavourful, protein-rich and adaptable. So, you can add them to a variety of foods to create delectable dinners and snacks

5. Peanuts

Protein: 7 gm per 1 ounce

Yes, peanuts are technically vegetable. You can also integrate peanuts into unexpected recipes from protein-packed pancakes to tacos.

6. Spinach

Protein: 5.8 g per 200 grams

Besides being very good for you, it offers extraordinary nutritional values and health benefits. Even better, it's easy to throw into pasta, salads, smoothies and bowls.

7. Fava beans

Protein: 7.6 g per 100 gm

Also knows as broad beans, fava beans should be a bigger staple of our daily meals, since they work in anything from soups, salads and even dips.

