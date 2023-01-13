7 simple steps to de-stress

Stress is an ugly reminder of how tiresome life can be when we are up against deadlines and competition. It is indeed frustrating and agitating to find oneself stressed and anxious which in turn provokes one to anger and violence. If you’re constantly irritable, now is a good time to ask yourself, “Why do I feel so angry and upset?” and if you journal about this issue, you might find some patterns in the chaos of your life that act as triggers. When triggered, we refuse to look at chaos with calm eyes, in fact we create more disorder than harmony.

Is there a way to relieve this constant ongoing onslaught of stress? Can we find dependable stress relievers and I’m not taking pharmaceuticals? If you think that a pill can solve all your problems, then think again. Pills are temporary relief, never a permanent solution and they have devastating after effects. Let us examine some long-term solutions to stress relief, easy enough for anyone to follow.

1) MOVE THAT BEHIND

You can take up Zumba or Kathakali, trekking and hiking or yoga, the answer lies in virtually any form of physical exercise and you don’t need to be a professional athlete; this is the best way to find stress relief. When you move that body, your brain is amped with endorphins that elevate mood. With movement, you release serotonin and dopamine with other natural neural chemicals that act as enhancers which lead you to a blissful state of being. When you practice yoga, you are focusing the mind on retaining positions and holding them for extended periods which aid in improving the mood and everyday sessions help you face any obstacles without giving into anger or irritation. If you don’t care for yoga or gym-ing, then just walk or dance. If you have a dog, then fire your dog-walker and start taking the pooch out every evening.

2) EAT THOSE GREENS

I know you’ve heard it a dozen times but eating healthy is mandatory in relieving stress. You are what you eat as what goes in your stomach formulates your body. If you dump junk food in this delicate mechanism, then it will malfunction. Make sure to eat greens and fruits. Nuts and seeds are invaluable, and micronutrients are as important to maintain your physical body. In fact, the best alternative is a plant-based diet. Stay away from meat pumped with hormones and other physical pollutants, like Mercury laced fish. Drop the aerated sodas and soft drinks, they’re adding inches to your waistline. A spiritual way to connect with the food is to bless it before eating. Just say, “Thank you, I love you” before you consume the food and watch the vibrations change. Food reacts to your blessing and so does water.

3) UNHEALTHY HABITS ARE A NO NO

Just stop with the smoking and the drinking. You definitely do not need “one-for-the-road”! Eschew bad habits so you may heal your mind and body. Ironically when we are stressed, we run to booze or coffee or even worse, drugs and the impact these have on our well-being is just disastrous. Some people develop eating disorders because of stress, they either eat too much or too little and in both cases the results are less than desirable. Illegal substances will fragment your psyche and can hurt you in irreparable ways, so best stay away.

4) MEDITATE OR BEDITATE – JUST CALM DOWN

Meditation calms the agitated and anxious mind, giving us something to focus on. The cacophony of jumbled thoughts can be silenced by these meditative practices. The thoughts are living rent free and crowding your mind-space, keeping you in perpetual stress. Meditation will drive them away in such an efficient manner that those thoughts will have zero impact on your emotional states. Calmness and serenity can be experienced with heightened creativity. Don’t know where to begin? Start by listening to various healing frequencies on Youtube. 1000hz works like a miracle and so does 432hz which incidentally repairs your DNA and takes you to states of mindfulness! Then focus your gaze between your eyebrows and breathe deeply to enter meditative dimensions, the practice of which is a total stressbuster. Guided meditations and working with imagery can be very effective and can be done at any time, so why not use these to destress?

5) LAUGH OUT LOUD

Stress can be toxic and very hard to cope with, so maybe you’re wondering how laughter can be a cure. Well, it's noteworthy to mention that a good sense of humor is possibly one of the best antidotes to crippling stress and anxiety. When you look at life through the lens of humor, you tend to find compassion and kindness in the most adversarial conditions. Humor certainly helps us feel more positive and kinder. Staying grumpy has its own aftermath, the wrinkles on your face for instance and in the long run it can give you a heart attack, not to mention the loss of friends you experience as you go through life. How can I laugh if I don’t feel like it, you ask. As you’ve surely heard before, “fake it till you make it…” fake that laughter till you actually make it in your belly. Laughing and eye contact connects you with others and it definitely lightens the mental load; it's also known to cause positive changes in your body chemistry. Why not type Comedy on the Netflix search bar and see what catches your eye? in some places, they have a Laughter Club where people regularly get together and yes, you guessed it right, they laugh!

6) FIND A FRIEND

Isolation can be healing If it is not forced upon us. Maybe you’ve isolated yourself because you’re triggered by enormous amounts of stress. You feel irritable and upset, you don’t want to try going out with friends as you’re not up for company. Humans are social creatures, they need company and if you’re unable to find friends because you’re not fully functional as a social being because of stress, then it's high time to find kindred spirits. Maybe find a support group online to begin with and slowly you can meet up in real time. Social contact alleviates stress disorders and offers a welcome diversion. Friends can provide support and give advice. Sometimes all we need is someone willing to listen! Stay in touch with old friends and colleagues, shoot an email to cousins and relatives and call up your mom. Coffee breaks at work can help take the stress off of professional ups and downs. Visiting places of worship with spiritual friends can work magic and help you connect to a force greater than all. If you have time, then volunteer for charitable work, because by providing service to less fortunate souls, you’ll see that your problems are not unique and exclusive. Everyone has problems; the realization of this fact can help with managing stress.

7) MAKE SURE TO GET THE SNOOZIES

If you’re suffering from stress disorders, then it’s possible that you’re an insomniac. When your mind just cannot tune off you have trouble falling off to sleep. This is most detrimental to your overall wellbeing. Sleep helps us repair our brains and our bodies recharge. If you’re not getting the eight hours, then your mood, energy levels, and concentration are all being affected. Lack of sleep eats away at the brain, literally and figuratively and hampers overall functioning. Use essential oils and salt baths before you tune off for the night. Listen to sound clips of nature, like waves crashing on the shore, birds calling to take your mind off your anxiety. Practice Savasana, a very powerful Yogic position to relax the body and you can also use self-affirmations before going to sleep. You can light a candle and chant mantras as well. Just OM chanting can be very therapeutic, make sure to pronounce the mmmm with emphasis to produce a vibration akin to the buzzing of bees inside your being. Don’t listen to music with lyrics, try instrumental instead. Drift off to sleep with Theta Waves and some soft sitar or piano and always stick to a consistent schedule.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

