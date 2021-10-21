A page from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s yoga diaries: This time she aces Pashchima Namaskarasana

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s yoga diaries are a marvel to watch. A jewellery designer by profession, Riddhima keeps sharing pictures of her yoga sessions, fresh from her living room, for her fans on her Instagram profile.

Riddhima swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. Be it a body balancing exercise on a stability ball, or balancing the entire body on air with just two palms on two tables kept apart, Riddhima can do it all and more.

Riddhima’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fitness routines and they motivate us as well, to take up workouts seriously. On Wednesday, Riddhima had no midweek blues, because she was busy doing her favourite thing – yoga.

Riddhima shared a fresh picture on her Instagram profile and gave us a sneak peek of her yoga routine. This time she aced the Pashchima Namaskarasana to absolute perfection. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen standing with her back to the camera. She brought both of her hands behind her back and posed with the Namaskar position. Take a look at her picture here:

According to Riddhima, “strong is the new sexy,” and we agree. Sharing her love and dedication for her fitness routine, Riddhima accompanied her picture with these hashtags - #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #flexibility, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl.

The Pashchima Namaskarasana, as performed by Riddhima in the picture, is also known as the Reverse Prayer pose, Viparita Namaskarasana or Penguin pose. This yoga position comes with multiple health benefits. The shoulder movement helps in opening the chest and enhances breathing and energy levels. It also helps in improving digestion and the overall metabolism of the body. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, the Pashchima Namaskarasana helps in massaging and loosening any tight shoulder muscles, thereby reducing shoulder and neck pain significantly. It also helps in reducing stress and calming the mind.

