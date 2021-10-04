‘Strong is the new sexy’ in Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s back-strengthening exercise

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni takes her workout routines very seriously – her Instagram profile stands witness to all of it. The jewellery designer keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her social media profiles and gives us sneak peek of the high intensity workouts that she performs on a daily basis. Riddhima also swears by yoga and cardio workouts. Her Instagram profile is a plethora of her workout routines and herself in various yoga positions.

On Monday, Riddhima shared another glimpse of her fitness routine and we are scurrying to take notes from the fitness enthusiast. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen lying with her back on an exercise ball and stretching her spine with her palms touching the floor while lifting her one leg, straight up in the air.

Take a look at the picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni here:

The benefits of the workout performed by Riddhima in the picture, are many. The exercise helps in strengthening the back and provides greater flexibility of the spine. It also develops core muscle coordination and balance. If done regularly, the exercise helps in stabilising the spine and controlling power postures.

Riddhima shared the picture of herself doing the back strengthening exercise with these hashtags - #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #backstrengthening #balance, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl

ALSO READ: Riddhima recalls getting 'a lot of film offers' when she was a teenager

Riddhima keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various workout routines, on her Instagram profile. A day ago, Riddhima shared a video of herself balancing her entire body on her palms in between two chairs of sorts, while she can be seen in the air with her legs folded.

Here’s a picture of Riddhima performing the bakasana while balancing her entire body on her palms, on a coffee table.

Riddhima’s pictures are a motivation for her Instagram family to take care of their health and incorporate yoga and exercises in their daily routines.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.