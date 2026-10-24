Health benefits of dry fruits: Know how adding just a handful of nuts can improve your breakfast

The festive season brings its own pleasures. Boxes of mithai from friends and family, get-togethers, office celebrations, and tables full of favourite foods. As the celebrations wind down, getting back into a regular eating routine can feel surprisingly difficult. But you don't need a strict diet or a complete breakfast makeover. Sometimes, adding a few almonds or walnuts to your usual breakfast is a good place to start.

Why start at breakfast?

As a result of being high in unsaturated fat, nuts and seeds are traditionally included in the “good fat” category. (Getty Images)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Most of us prepare breakfast on autopilot, so making a small change takes little effort. There is research worth looking at, too. A preliminary study from Türkiye, published in the journal Foods in 2024, examined what happened when researchers added nuts to a regular breakfast. Participants reported feeling fuller and better after nut-containing breakfasts, particularly those with walnuts. The study included only 12 people, so the findings are encouraging but not conclusive. Still, they offer an interesting reason to look at what a small addition to a familiar meal might do.

Staying satisfied through the morning

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Nuts contain healthy fats, plant protein, and fibre, nutrients that can help you feel satisfied. Their potential benefits have also attracted attention in research involving people with blood-glucose concerns.

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A 2026 study published in The Journal of Nutrition followed 60 middle-aged Asian Indian adults with prediabetes over 24 weeks. Researchers found that participants on an almond-supplemented diet had lower fasting and after-meal blood-glucose levels than the control group. Importantly, the study examined regular almond consumption as part of a dietary programme, not simply adding nuts to breakfast. Its findings should not be taken as a guarantee of improved blood sugar for everyone.

National dietary guidance also supports including nuts in a balanced diet. The ICMR-NIN's Dietary Guidelines for Indians recommend a variety of foods and suggest fruit or vegetable salads with nuts or seeds, along with curd, as a healthy snack option. This simple combination fits comfortably into Indian eating habits.

Start with what is already on the table. Chopped almonds go well with poha. A few walnuts or cashews can add crunch to upma. Keeping a small jar of roasted, unsalted nuts within reach can help too. No elaborate prep is needed, and you don't have to change the meal the whole family enjoys.

A little variety after festive snacking

After several days of rich festive meals and fried savoury snacks, a familiar homemade breakfast can feel particularly welcome. Dry fruits such as dates, figs, raisins and prunes offer another way to add flavour and variety to the morning.

Try chopping a date into porridge, adding raisins to curd or pairing a few nuts with fresh fruit. These combinations add natural sweetness and fibre. Keep portions sensible, since dry fruits are concentrated sources of natural sugars.

And there is certainly room for traditional mithai. Festive favourites and everyday nutrition can comfortably coexist. The idea is to bring a little more variety to our everyday meals.

A nation of healthier everyday choices

Nation is rooted in making nuts and dry fruits part of regular Indian diets, not just festive purchases. Small changes in ordinary kitchens can help build that habit. What matters is choosing foods people enjoy and can keep eating long after the festivities end.

Begin with one small habit this week

Pick your usual breakfast and add a modest portion of your favourite nuts. Try it for a week, see how it fits into your mornings, and keep it if it works for you.

Note: People with nut allergies should avoid the nuts they are allergic to. Those managing diabetes or other medical conditions should consult their doctor or qualified dietitian about suitable food choices and portions.

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