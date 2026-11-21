Air pollution is commonly associated with coughing, breathing difficulties and respiratory illnesses. But could the polluted air you breathe also be affecting your digestive system? Explaining the possible connection between air pollution and digestive health, Dr Abhishek Deepak, Director – hepatologist and therapeutic endoscopist, Institute of Gastro Sciences, ShardaCare, Healthcity, shares with HT Lifestyle how pollutants may affect the body's internal systems beyond the lungs. (Also read: Migraine triggers: Neurologist explains everyday habits that could be behind your frequent headaches )

How air pollution can affect gut microbiome

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"When we inhale polluted air, tiny particulate matter such as PM2.5 can trigger inflammatory responses and oxidative stress in the body. Some pollutants may enter the bloodstream, while others can be cleared from the respiratory tract through mucus and subsequently swallowed, exposing the digestive system to potentially harmful substances," explains Dr Deepak.

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He adds, “Your gut microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health and supporting immunity. Exposure to environmental pollutants can disturb the balance of beneficial and harmful microorganisms in the gut, affecting normal digestive function.”

An imbalance in gut bacteria and intestinal inflammation can affect digestive health. Some people may experience bloating, changes in bowel habits and abdominal discomfort. Maintaining healthy eating habits, staying hydrated and following a regular daily routine can help support normal digestive function.

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Air pollution may affect the digestive system when particles enter the bloodstream or are swallowed after clearing from the respiratory tract.

Understanding the gut-lung connection

{{^usCountry}} The connection between the respiratory system and digestive health is known as the gut-lung axis. These two systems communicate through immune responses, inflammatory pathways and interactions between microorganisms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The connection between the respiratory system and digestive health is known as the gut-lung axis. These two systems communicate through immune responses, inflammatory pathways and interactions between microorganisms. {{/usCountry}}

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This connection highlights how the health of the respiratory and digestive systems is closely linked. Factors affecting one system can also influence the body's overall immune response and functioning.

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"The gut and lungs are not entirely separate systems when it comes to immune function. They communicate through several biological pathways, including inflammatory and immune responses. Maintaining a healthy gut is important for supporting digestion, immunity and overall well-being," explains Dr Deepak.

How to protect your gut health during high pollution levels

While avoiding air pollution completely may not always be possible, certain precautions can help reduce exposure.

Dr Deepak recommends keeping track of the Air Quality Index (AQI), limiting prolonged outdoor activities when pollution levels are high and avoiding exercising near busy roads. At home, reducing exposure to tobacco smoke and cooking fumes, along with ensuring adequate ventilation where possible, can also help minimise indoor pollution.

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Dietary habits are equally important when it comes to supporting gut health. Eating a balanced diet rich in fibre from fruits, vegetables, whole grains and pulses can help nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Staying hydrated and maintaining regular meal timings can further support normal digestive function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.