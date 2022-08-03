Alaya F in a bikini nails yoga's Natarajasana while standing on a swing over the sea in Maldives. Watch impressive video

No one can beat Alaya F when it comes to flexibility. The star has proved the same with her jaw-dropping workout or yoga videos from the gym. From bending her body during challenging asanas to nailing intense dance moves with ease, Alaya has always managed to impress her fans. And now, the star has achieved another fitness feat as she performed a tricky yoga asana, dressed in a bikini while balancing herself on a swing over the sea. It will definitely blow your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Alaya took to Instagram to share an impressive video of herself doing a balancing yoga asana in the Maldives. She practised a variation of yoga's Natarajasana, also known as Lord of the Dance Pose, while standing on a net swing over the sea. For the uninitiated, Natarajasana is a standing, balancing, and back-bending asana. (Also Read: Alaya F shows how to be productive without coming out of bed in fun yoga video)

Alaya also made fun of herself in the caption, which said, "As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety. Totally worth it for magic moments like these." Check out the video here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alaya wore a tropical printed bikini and quirky hoop earrings for performing the yoga pose. While the top features ruched detail on the neck, a bow on the front, a plunging neckline and back, and short sleeves, the low-rise bottoms feature high leg cut-outs.

The video begins with Alaya standing on one foot on the net swing and lifting her other leg in the air to do the yoga pose. The star raises her feet with one hand while bending her upper body down to form a 90-degree angle with the feet placed on the swing. She stayed in the yoga pose for a few seconds, displaying her immense strength, flexibility and balance in the body.

After Alaya posted the clip, the star's fans flooded the comments section with compliments for her. One netizen wrote, "You're crazy talented ." Another commented, "My ankle hurts by just watching this." A few users also dropped fire and heart emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natarajasana Benefits:

Natarajasana strengthens your chest, ankles, hips and legs, increases your metabolism, helps in weight loss, boosts digestion, stretches the groin, abdominal organs and thighs, and improves your posture and balance.