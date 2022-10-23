Diwali 2022: All set for Diwali binge? Dos and don'ts to prevent you from going overboard

Diwali 2022: Diwali festivities are on in full swing as people are busy attending get-togethers, feasting on Diwali delicacies, going on a shopping spree and giving a festive makeover to the house. In all these preparations, one thing we give least importance to is our diet and daily routine that goes for a toss during the festival time. It is only after one has over-indulged in sweets, sugary drinks, alcohol, calorie-laden food and feel bloated and irritable the next day, they realise they could have done it differently. If you are reading this while relishing a plate of your favourite Diwali savouries, you may have stopped to think if it meant one should deprive themselves of all the good food during the festival. Nutrition experts have some good news for you. You can indulge in all varieties of food while keeping certain simple tips in your mind that would stop you from overeating. (Also read: Diwali 2022 guilt-free eating guide: Tips to relish festive treats mindfully)

"While we gear up for all the feasting and parties, most of us fear adding the extra calories and bunking our workouts. Consuming a lot of sweets, colas, alcohol and fried foods not just leads to weight gain, but also make us feel bloated, dizzy and irritated. The sugar rush makes us feel uncomfortable. Does that mean that we completely avoid our traditional laddoos and mithais? Not exactly. Instead, of planning to go on a detox post Diwali to get back in shape, why not try and be a little mindful about our food choices during the festival itself," says Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali program, ArogyaWorld.

In an interview with HT Digital, Dr Pasi says for a healthy lifestyle, moderation is the key and also suggested some dos and don'ts about eating right this Diwali:

DO’s

• Prepare sweets at home, avoid purchasing from the market. This will help cut down not only on refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, colours and flavouring agents but also hydrogenated oil/dalda/vanaspati oil the sweet vendors use which are all harmful for health.

• Replace refined sugar/white sugar with fresh fruit pulps, honey, dates, figs and jaggery. Add cinnamon, cardamom, saffron and nutmeg too to perk up the flavour of your mithais and halwas.

• Add whole wheat flour and other millet flours to your sweets in place of maida to increase the fibre and nutrient content. Try orange oats rabdi, apple pancakes, lauki halwa, apple kheer, dates and nuts roll, anjeer roll, besan/ragi laddoos this festival.

• Adding nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds to your goodies will help increase the protein as well as healthy fat content.

• Try using alternate methods of cooking like roasting, baking, steaming or grilling in place of deep frying to reduce the consumption of oil.

• As a party host, serve fresh fruit juices, lemonade, coconut water, lassi or green tea in place of sodas, colas, tea, coffee or alcohol.

• Keep a check on the portion sizes. Taste everything that’s served at a party, but be mindful about the quantity.

• Drink enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day, to avoid cravings for sweets and fried snacks.

• Have a fruit or some light snacks at home before you head for a dinner party. This will help overeating.

DON’Ts

• Don’t gorge on the large box of chocolates/laddoos all at once. Take a piece and share the rest. In this way you will share the calories as well. Opt for high-quality dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate as the former contains less sugar and more antioxidants.

• Avoid late-night meals. It is not what you eat, but when you eat that affects your health. Our body cannot digest food efficiently if eaten very late. It can make you feel bloated and acidic next morning. If you feel heavy in the morning, then avoid breakfast. Listen to your body’s cues and fast until you really feel hungry. This will help our body detoxify on its own.

• Do not skip your routine workouts (yoga, jogging, gym) just because it’s a festival. Infact, it’s even more important that you stay physically active on such days. This will not just help you run errands, it will also keep your digestive and immune systems working.

• Avoid alcoholic drinks at a party or dining out. Instead, go for fresh fruit juices, lemonade or some healthy soups.

